The Wahpeton Huskies qualified for state on Monday, Sept. 23. The girls saved their best round of golf for the East Region Tournament on their home course and we qualified for the state tournament to be held at beautiful Bois de Sioux golf course on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
The top six teams move on to the competitive tournament. Our low round of the year was 391 heading into the tourney and the girls really stepped up and played great.
The weather was perfect and the Bois de Sioux golf course was in near-perfect condition thanks to Dustin Harris, Travis Peterson and their crew of workers.
Anaka Lysne posted our low score with an 85 and finished in fourth place. That’s the highest finish since Savonnah Haselhorst was the east region and state player of the year in 2014. Lysne had a nice birdie on No. 16, then followed that up four holes later with a nice birdie on hole two. Lysne was named to the All-ECD Team and also was named to the All-Region team with her fourth-place finish. She works very hard at her game and that hard work paid off with an individual and team berth in the state tournament.
Madison Bohn played one of the best rounds of girls golf I have watched in my tenure as the head girls golf coach. She had a couple double-bogeys to start her round, but her course management was great after that and she really worked hard and executed some great shots. The shot of the day for Bohn occurred on hole three. She had a tree in front of her and she played a perfect shot to the left of the tree and left herself with about a 30-yard shot into the green. She pitched it to about 3 feet and made her birdie putt. Madison finished in 12th place, one shot out of the top 10.
McKena Koolmo and Halle Miller both recorded 106 on the day. Both players had several birdie opportunities and both did a nice job of keeping their ball in play and managing the course. Those two girls along with Alayna Gilsrud and Lily Anderson have shown flashes of good golf and we will keep working to improve their games.
As a coach, today’s round was very gratifying from the standpoint that nobody was expecting us to qualify as a team for the state tournament. Each girl played their best golf and with that total team effort we were able to accomplish our goal of making the state tournament. As the host school, it will be fun for our girls to go out next week and see what they can do against the best teams in the state.
Lily Bredemeier of Grand Forks Red River was named East Region Senior Athlere and Lisa Schwinden of Fargo Davies was named East Region Coach of the Year.
Team Results
1. Fargo Shanley 342—won tiebreaker
2. GF Red River 342
3. Fargo Davies 361
4. Fargo South 381
5. Wahpeton 386
6. West Fargo 392—won tiebreaker
7. GF Central 392
8. Fargo North 401
9. West Fargo Sheyenne 415
10. Valley City 478
Wahpeton Results
Anaka Lysne 45-40—85—fourth place
Madison Bohn 43-46—89—12th place
McKena Koolmo 53-53—106
Halle Miller 52-54—106
Alayna Gilsrud 50-59—109
Lily Anderson 57-58—115
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.