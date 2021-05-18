Wahpeton impresses at Bill Jansen Last Chance meet

The Wahpeton Huskies and Lady Huskies' track teams had a great meet Monday, May 17 at Valley City High School for the Bill Jansen Last Chance meet, where plenty of Wahpeton athletes took advantage of their last chance to qualify for the state meet.
Shea Truesdell had a first place finish in the pole vault and had a state qualifying score of 12'6". Treyton Mauch had a first place finish in the long jump with 20'11", hitting his personal record (PR) and also qualifying for the state meet.
For the Lady Huskies', Christina Habiger, Sidnie Pulskamp, Alison Hoerer and Scout Woods placed first in the 4x100 relay. Woods also placed first in the shot put with 36'3" and qualified for the state tournament. Kilee Bladow placed first in the high jump with 5'1" and qualified for the state meet. Quinn Bassingwaite had a state qualifying and first place pole vault of 9'03". Christa Habiger's 116'5" helped her finish fifth but was good enough for a state qualifying placement.
The Huskies and Lady Huskies combined have eight athletes qualifying for the state meet. They will be competing in the Eastern Dakota Conference regional Thursday, May 21 at Cushman Field in Grand Forks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.