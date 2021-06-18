Wahpeton Invitational baseball tournament update

The annual Wahpeton Invitational baseball Tournament started Thursday, June 17, with eight teams participating, and three of them being local teams. Wahpeton Post 20’s Class A and B teams started off Thursday playing the first of three of their round robin games.
Post 20 Class A bats erupt in game 1
The Wahpeton Post 20 Class A team started off their round robin play with a 10-3 victory over Fargo Post 400 Thursday, June 17. Jayden King had another impressive outing for Wahpeton, pitching six innings, striking out eight hitters and allowing just two runs. Caden Hockert led Post 20 with two hits and two RBIs in the game one victory.
Billings wakes up in extras, defeats Wahpeton Class B
The Wahpeton Post 53 Class B team was in a thriller Thursday night against Billings, Montana. They eventually fell 11-3 in eight innings. Post 53 led 1-0 going into the sixth inning until the Billings bats woke up. Nick Zach had a great outing for Post 20, pitching for six innings and striking out five batters. Billings scored all 11 of their runs in the final three innings, including nine in the top of the eighth inning alone. The Wahpeton bats struggled to get going as they struck out 13 times.
Post 53 overcomes slow start
On Friday, June 18, Breckenridge and Wahpeton got their first Border Battle of the Legion baseball season. Breckenridge battled Post 20’s Class B team for an 8 a.m. first-pitch. Class B had a quick turnaround from Thursday’s 8 p.m. first pitch. They had a fast start on Breckenridge Post 53, but eventually fell 11-3 in five innings with an eight-run rule implemented after five innings. Jared Aamold, Cam Nieto and Colin Roberts each had two RBIs for Post 53. Connor Twidwell was on the mound for Breckenridge, pitching 4.1 innings and striking out seven batters.
Breckenridge had two big innings offensively in the third and fifth innings, totaling five runs in both of those innings. Wahpeton had a two-run first inning before being held hitless for the rest of the game.
Jakobe Anderson was the losing pitcher for Wahpeton.
“It wasn’t pretty, but we got the job done,” Post 53 Head Coach Kevin Hiedeman said about the win over Wahpeton. “If there is ever such thing as a bad win, that would be it.”
Post 20 Class B couldn’t get their bats going throughout the game, but still managed to put up three runs early on against Post 53.
“You always want to get that first win in the tournament,” Coach Fernando Reese said. “We came up short, we knew that Breckenridge was a decent team, but we came out and played ball. We took them in and we had one bad inning this game.”
Post 20’s explosive offense too much for Fergus Falls
Post 20 took down Fergus Falls 15-5 Friday, June 18, with the eight-run rule getting put into place. Isaac Loosmore had a three-hit and five-RBI game for Wahpeton. Caden Kappes also had a three-hit game. Hunter Wamre pitched 4.1 innings and had five strikeouts.
Post 20 Class A advances to championship game
The Wahpeton Post 20 Class A baseball team advances to the championship game after defeating Clark Area 10-3 Friday, June 18.
“We pride on our pitching and defense to keep us in games,” Head Coach Chris Kappes said about his team’s efforts throughout the last two days. “The way we are swinging the bats right now, that doesn’t hurt anything. Our guys are playing with a lot of confidence.”
Wahpeton had a big fifth inning, totaling five of their 10 runs in that inning alone. They outscored their opponents 35-11 in the three games they’ve played so far in the tournament.
They complete the round robin portion of the tournament and will face an opponent to be determined at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 20.
The last round robin day Saturday, along with the championship game Sunday, will be featured in the Daily News Tuesday, June 22. So far, Breckenridge Post 53 is 1-0 and Wahpeton Post 20 Class B is 0-2.
