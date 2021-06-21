Wahpeton Invitational: The ending that never was

The Wahpeton Invitational didn’t end the way most of us thought it would. A rainout on day four of the tournament caused the rest of the tournament to be canceled. So what happened before the rainout? Saturday was an eventful one for the Breckenridge Post 53 baseball team. They dropped two close games Saturday to Billings, Montana, 1-0 and the Fargo Bombers 7-6.
Post 53 was one-hit versus Billings as the first five innings of the game were scoreless until Billings got their lone run in the sixth inning. Post 53 allowed five runs in the bottom of the sixth and blew a 6-1 lead to eventually fall 7-6 in an eight-inning slugfest.
Post 53 was due to play in the fifth-place game against the Fargo Post 400 Astros. Braydon Wahl had a team-high two hits Saturday.
The Breckenridge Post 20 Class B team played their final round-robin game Saturday, June 19. They fell to the Fargo Bombers 14-3. The Bombers had an 11-run sixth inning to cut the game to six innings. Post 20 Class B was bound to play in the seventh place game against Clark-Willow Lake.
Post 53 went 1-2 on the weekend and Post 20 Class B finished 0-3. Post 20 Class B will play Monday, June 21 against Oakes. Post 53 will host Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Tuesday, June 22 for a doubleheader.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.