Wahpeton moves into EDC top 5 ahead of Tuesday's tilt vs. Sheyenne
Buy Now

Junior guard Amyah Max had arguably her best game of the season Friday, Feb. 10, at Grand Forks Central. She scored 14 points, and Wahpeton needed all of them to fend off a hungry Knights team that always plays better on their home court. 

 Daily News File Photo

The Wahpeton Lady Huskies (11-6, 10-8 EDC PTS) are currently fifth in the Eastern Dakota Conference, coming off a 67-49 road win over Grand Forks Central (3-14, 4-15 EDC PTS) on Friday, Feb. 10. Wahpeton shot 55% from the field and 76% from the free-throw line against the Knights, as Scout Woods (16 points), Amyah Max (14 points) and Emma Bontjes (12 points) led the scoring front. 

McKena Koolmo (Sr.) scored nine, while dishing out five assists, grabbing five rebounds and swiping as many steals. Woods (So.) did her scoring on 6-for-8 shooting, adding seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Lataya Lunneborg (So.) made an impact with eight points, three rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block — quietly involving herself in every aspect of the game. 

Wahpeton moves into EDC top 5 ahead of Tuesday's tilt vs. Sheyenne
Buy Now

Lataya Lunneborg adds counting numbers across the box score for Wahpeton. The sophomore is proving to be a factor as a tough defender and a willing passer in the post. 


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 