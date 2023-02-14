Wahpeton moves into EDC top 5 ahead of Tuesday's tilt vs. Sheyenne

Junior guard Amyah Max had arguably her best game of the season Friday, Feb. 10, at Grand Forks Central. She scored 14 points, and Wahpeton needed all of them to fend off a hungry Knights team that always plays better on their home court.
The Wahpeton Lady Huskies (11-6, 10-8 EDC PTS) are currently fifth in the Eastern Dakota Conference, coming off a 67-49 road win over Grand Forks Central (3-14, 4-15 EDC PTS) on Friday, Feb. 10. Wahpeton shot 55% from the field and 76% from the free-throw line against the Knights, as Scout Woods (16 points), Amyah Max (14 points) and Emma Bontjes (12 points) led the scoring front.
McKena Koolmo (Sr.) scored nine, while dishing out five assists, grabbing five rebounds and swiping as many steals. Woods (So.) did her scoring on 6-for-8 shooting, adding seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Lataya Lunneborg (So.) made an impact with eight points, three rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block — quietly involving herself in every aspect of the game.
Max (Jr.) matched her season high in scoring on a blistering 6-for-7 mark from the field, knocking down both of her three-point attempts. The shifty guard added three boards and a pair of steals.
Abi Bronson (Sr.) (two points, three rebounds, steal) and Halle Miller (So.) (two rebounds, assist, steal, block) made serviceable contributions off the bench.
Due to inclement weather concerns, Wahpeton is back home for an early tip-off at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, in a crucial EDC game vs. West Fargo Sheyenne (11-7, 13-6 EDC PTS). The Mustangs are fourth in the standings, 2.5 games above the Lady Huskies.
