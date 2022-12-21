Editor's Note: 3 Borders Sports Network contributed to this story.

For the third consecutive game, Wahpeton shot under 33% from the field. And for the third consecutive game … the Lady Huskies emerged victorious. Wahpeton overcame a whirlwind first half Tuesday, Dec. 20, outscoring Grand Forks Central 30-18 after the break to grab a key Eastern Dakota Conference win on Parents Night at Wahpeton High School.

Wahpeton off to 3-0 start in EDC
McKena Koolmo commanded the Wahpeton offense with a team-high 15 points Tuesday, Dec. 20, driving her team to victory vs. Grand Forks Central.
Wahpeton off to 3-0 start in EDC
Wahpeton sophomore Scout Woods pushes the ball up court after corralling a steal vs. Grand Forks Central. Woods is averaging a ridiculous 5.7 steals per game this season. 
Wahpeton off to 3-0 start in EDC
Lady Huskies guard Halle Miller saves the basketball to her teammate Emma Bontjes on the baseline.
Wahpeton off to 3-0 start in EDC
Wahpeton off to 3-0 start in EDC


Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 