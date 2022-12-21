Wahpeton off to 3-0 start in EDC

Editor's Note:3 Borders Sports Network contributed to this story.
For the third consecutive game, Wahpeton shot under 33% from the field. And for the third consecutive game … the Lady Huskies emerged victorious. Wahpeton overcame a whirlwind first half Tuesday, Dec. 20, outscoring Grand Forks Central 30-18 after the break to grab a key Eastern Dakota Conference win on Parents Night at Wahpeton High School.
McKena Koolmo led the Huskies with 15 points, followed by Scout Woods (13) and Halle Miller (12) in double figures. Through the good, the bad and the ugly, Wahpeton is tied for second in the EDC with a sterling 3-0 record.
“It wasn’t pretty, but we got it done,” Wahpeton Head Coach Brian Watson said. “To not play well and still get a win, I’ll take it because there’s certainly going to be nights where we don’t play well. We were able to make some adjustments, play through some tough times; turnovers, some missed free throws. I can’t complain about a win, now we have to put it behind us and try to learn from it and move on.”
Wahpeton dug the Knights a 16-2 hole to start the game, but Central stormed back with an 18-4 run to close the half and tie the contest at 20-20. The Knights (1-3) faded fast in the second half, making only 12 of 56 shots in the game and turning the ball over 26 times.
Wahpeton wasn’t much better around the rim, failing to finish with tenacity. They were, however, able to rack up 20 points off turnovers, taking advantage of 16 steals, spearheaded by six thefts for Woods and four by Emma Bontjes.
“We had some shots around the basket that were just thrown up there. We’re not giving the ball a chance to go in and we gotta fix that,” Watson said. “For whatever reason, the first three games we haven’t been able to make them. I keep looking at Coach (Rod) Breuer and saying, ‘When are we gonna have everybody on?’ I’ll take half of everybody on and see what happens if we can stay with it and continue to cause turnovers. If we can do bits and pieces, one night everything is gonna be clicking. Hopefully it’s in the next game against Devils Lake.”
The senior Bontjes pulled down 11 rebounds, finding ways to contribute on a night where she labored to seven points on 3-of-16 shooting. Sophomore center Lataya Lunneborg did the same, battling through a 1-of-10 shooting game to post 10 boards and two steals. The latter was effective in frustrating Central’s leading scorer Lauren Reardon, who tallied a game-high 16 points.
“She’s a tough guard, man, I’m telling you,” Watson said of Reardon. “Last year that girl lit us up. I felt like she should’ve been all-conference last year and she wasn’t nominated for whatever reason. Taya did a good job on her today. We solely put Taya on her. She got into a little foul trouble, but we made our way through it. Down the stretch in that second half, she did a really good job of forcing Reardon to use her left hand a little bit more, taking that away so she didn’t have those direct drives to the basket.”
If Wahpeton hopes to remain near the top of the EDC, sophomore point guard Halle Miller needs to keep scoring. Her length and athleticism was on full display Tuesday, as she came out firing with seven points in the opening minutes of the second half and made the Huskies’ lone three-pointer. Woods and Miller were the most efficient scorers, knocking down 11 of 20 attempts combined.
“We need multiple girls to score, because there’s gonna be times when Scout might not be in a position to score. We have other girls that can score in different ways and we were able to use them. We needed just about everything to get this thing done offensively,” Watson said.
