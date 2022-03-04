The No. 7 seed Wahpeton Lady Huskies moved one step closer to a state tournament berth Friday, March 4, with a 73-66 victory over No. 6 seed Devils Lake in the Class A East Region Tournament. The victory catapults Wahpeton into a loser-go-home, state qualifier game Saturday at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex in Fargo. Wahpeton will face No. 4 seed West Fargo at 2:30 p.m.
“I can’t be more pleased with where we are right now,” Wahpeton Head Coach Brian Watson said. “We talk at the beginning of the season about trying to play for a state championship. In order to do that, you have to be playing on Saturday at the EDC tournament. The girls did what they needed, fought hard down the stretch and pulled this thing out to stay alive.”
The Firebirds jumped out to an 8-0 lead, but Wahpeton quickly regained control with a 17-0 run. The Lady Huskies scored nine points in the final 90 seconds of the first half. When the smoke settled from the hot three-point shooting of Aiyana Allard, Lidia Motl and McKena Koolmo, Wahpeton led 30-16 at the break.
Wahpeton shut down high-powered post Rachel Dahlen. After racking up 45 points and 31 rebounds in their previous two meetings, the 6’2” ambidextrous scorer got nowhere near the basket, mustering two points in the opening half. She finished with 12 points and four rebounds.
Devils Lake sliced the lead to nine early in the second half. That’s when Taya Lunneborg raced down the court to corral an overthrown pass and drew a foul when she was shoved into the press row by a Firebird defender.
“It’s what she does. We need her do that dirty work in there, that (Dennis) Rodman type work,” Watson said.
Lunneborg baited Dahlen into her fourth foul shortly after and quickly went to work for six points. The Wahpeton freshman finished with seven points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
“Taya did a great job. Our focus today was taking Dahlen away, and if somebody else beats us, somebody else beats us,” Watson said. “I don’t wanna say we executed the defensive gameplan perfectly, but pretty well to get us what we needed today.”
Emma Bontjes dropped Dahlen to the floor, backing her down and banking home her only basket of the game with 2:20 remaining to give Wahpeton a 64-58 lead. Moments later, Koolmo intercepted a pass at midcourt with :45 on the scoreboard, taking it to the rim and laying it in to ice the game.
“We always say, the score is 0-0 no matter what. I think that’s the mentality she had there, to go ahead and put that thing away and seal the victory,” Watson said. “We needed that bucket. To be heads up, turn around and get that steal, she's a smart player and she’s a very good player offensively.”
Koolmo and Scout Woods each scored 22 points to lead the team. Woods joined Lunneborg atop the rebounding chart with nine and Koolmo swiped a game-high six steals. Allard and Motl also reached double figures with 10 points apiece. It was a master class on teamwork from a Lady Huskies squad that staved off several second-half comebacks.
Wahpeton completed a season sweep of the Firebirds with efficiency, shooting 47% overall and 37% from three. The Lady Huskies made 23 of 32 free throws in Friday’s tilt. Across all three meetings combined, Wahpeton drained 76 of 97 foul shots.
Torri Fee scored 26 to lead the Firebirds, burying six 3-pointers. She joined Woods as the only players to log 33 or more minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.