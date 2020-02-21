In North Dakota’s state individual tournament, the top eight wrestlers are seeded and the final eight are randomly drawn to face them. Of the nine Wahpeton wrestlers, Hunter Owens was the lone grappler with a top-eight seed coming into the tournament.
Owens picked up a win in the opening round, but the other eight Huskies came up short on Thursday, Feb. 20 in the Fargodome. Despite the lack of victories, Head Coach Ryan Brandt commended his players for their mentality when facing some of the best competitors in the state.
“We came into state knowing that a lot of our guys pretty much outside of Hunter didn’t get the greatest draw in the world,” Brandt said. “We kind of coached them to just go out and have fun, don’t be scared of that number that’s in front of their name. A lot of our guys came out in the first round and wrestled tough.”
Owens’ first bout was a back-and-forth match, but the 120-pounder took control in the second period to notch a pin. He then had to battle Wilfried Tanefue, the top wrestler in the state at 120 pounds. The Bismarck standout, who is seeking his third state title, defeated Owens by a 17-2 technical fall.
“Hunter went out there against a kid that was pretty tough against Minot and he got the job done,” Brandt said. “He wrestled very tough against (Tanefue), only giving up a tech-fall when Tanefue usually pins almost everybody he wrestles.”
The other losses even had some bright spots for Wahpeton. Brandt said Jackson Burchill, Nathan Worrel and Jordan Miller were a trio of Huskies that caught his eye.
Burchill went up against one of the top 160-pound wrestlers out of the Eastern Dakota Conference and was pinned in the second period.
“Jackson wrestled tough against No. 5 Ty Weber,” Brandt said. “He was doing good on his feet, just some little minor things here and there. He wrestled tough against him.”
Worrel and Miller were each taking on highly-ranked foes in the 170-pound bracket. Both of them were pinned in the opening period.
“Jordan Miller had to wrestle the No. 2 kid in the state, Connor Chloupek from Davies, and it ended in a pin, but he wrestled tough against him,” Brandt said. “Nathan Worrel had to wrestle Parker Vilandre from Devils Lake. They got into an actual throwing situation and Nathan was inches away from putting him on his back, but Nathan ended up on his back.”
The Huskies head back to the mat at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
