Wahpeton overpowered by Saints, 51-20

The extremely-improved Wahpeton Huskies football team was fired up to face defending state champion Bismarck St. Mary’s Friday, Sept. 24 on the road. Blake Schafer tossed two early touchdown passes, but Wahpeton couldn’t keep pace with the high-powered Saints offense in a 51-20 loss.
Schafer was held in check by his standards, throwing for 197 yards, three touchdowns and his first two interceptions of the season. The quarterback ran for 44 yards to lead the Wahpeton ground game. All three of Schafer’s TD passes went to Caden Kappes.
The junior wideout has been the Eastern Dakota Conference’s best receiver. Kappes has 501 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns through five games. Bismarck had no answer for Kappes in the end zone on one-on-one routes where he blew past the Saints’ corners.
“He’s a great talent, both physically and mentally,” Huskies Head Coach Wade Gilbertson said of Kappes. “He’s able to look ahead of him and tell what the defense is doing. He knows what footwork to use, how to use his eyes. He knows all the details that separate him from the average receiver to the great receiver. He’s a great competitor and he adds to that mentally.”
Kappes led the Wahpeton defense with 12 tackles. Beau Arenstein recorded 10 tackles.
Wahpeton led 6-0 after Kappes’ first touchdown and entered halftime trailing 24-14.
“We went toe-to-toe with them at the beginning of the game. We thought we were in the game at half, and we were,” Gilbertson said.
The second half was all St. Mary’s, as the home team opened up its offense for 27 points in the half, while holding Wahpeton to six. The game was competitive for longer than the box score suggests, as St. Mary’s scored 20 of its points in the final 12:30 of the fourth quarter.
“We were able to move the ball on them, but the story was really our four turnovers,” Gilbertson said. “If we could’ve sustained a few more drives offensively, we could’ve gotten our defense off the field a little bit. We only had the ball a short amount of time in the third quarter, a couple minutes was it. If you can’t keep their offense off the field, you’ll have trouble stopping them.”
The Huskies fell to 3-2 with the loss, while the Saints improved to 3-0.
Wahpeton returns to action Friday, Oct. 1 at home against a 1-4 Fargo South team. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Frank Vertin Field.
“I believe that Fargo South is on the upswing,” Gilbertson said. “They’ve played a tough schedule, I’m not gonna lie to you. They’ve had a murderers' row of teams they’ve had to play. South will be big up front and fast at the defensive fronts. They will have a handful of skill players on the outside. It’s gonna take an effort to come out and beat this team, but we have a number of guys that are willing to come out and put in the effort to beat them.”
