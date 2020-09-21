Wahpeton places fifth at Don Johnson Invitational

The Huskies traveled to Fargo Country Club for the Don Johnson Invitational and posted another fifth place finish on a very difficult Fargo Country Club course. The greens were lightning quick and firm so control of your approach shots was a key to success today and putting speed was critical.
Madison Bohn posted a top ten finish shooting 90. Madison started out on hole 16 and had a rough start. She followed her rough start by going on a tear after she got to the front side. She bogeyed holes one and three then parred out for an excellent 38 on the front nine. Bohn was definitely in control on those nine holes and played a great 30 yard bunker shot to 6 feet on hole six and rolled in a very good par. She then got to the back side and hit a great approach in to the green on hole ten and rolled in a three-footer for a birdie.
"It was tough going after that for Bohn, but she showed in that stretch of 10 holes that she has the game to be one of the top 10 golfers in the EDC," head coach Jeff Ralph said.
Anaka Lysne posted a 91 and tied for 14th individually. Lysne has been in a bit of a funk lately but has also had stretches of solid play. She recorded a nice birdie on her last hole hitting her tee shot on the par 3 15th hole to about three feet and rolled it in for a birdie. Anaka has been in the top 15 all year and has been solid around the greens for the most part. She’s on the verge of breaking through each tournament but it seems a double or triple bogey takes her momentum away.
Halle Miller & McKena Koolmo also had flashes of good play today but were just a little inconsistent with their iron play and putters. With fast greens like at the Fargo Country Club, inconsistent putting and short game shots will really hurt a round.
Eighth graders London Nordick and Scout Woods both had several opportunities for pars today and both have shown flashes of good play.
"We will need them to continue to improve in practice each day," Ralph said.
The team heads to Maple Rivers Golf Course on Wednesday, Sept. 23 for their next tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.