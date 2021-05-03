The Wahpeton track and field team had a great showing Thursday, April 29 in Sisseton, South Dakota where the men’s team placed second with 117 and the women placed fourth, with 75.
The highlight of the meet was Scout Woods qualifying for the North Dakota state track and field tournament. She placed third in the discus and seventh in the shot put.
“Woods has put the time into the weight room,” Head Coach Larry Lasch said. “Currently, she is only using a power throw with her coach and dad David Woods guiding her. We’ll see a much bigger toss at the state meet. It’s very exciting for Scout and the rest of the team.”
The Lady Huskies had some other great showings, starting with Quinn Bassingthwaite placing first in the pole vault.
The Lady Huskies also had two first-place finishes in the 4x800 meter race and the SMR 2-2-4-8. The 4x800 featured Sydney Mahrer, Gabby Baumgardner, Kilee Bladow and Kinsey Petersen. In the SMR, Hallie Miller and Sidnie Pulskamp filled in with Maher and Peterson.
Jacob Bartels finished in first place in the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. Shea Truesdell finished first in the pole vault. Truesdell was also a part of the 4x100 relay team that finished in first place. Nathan Worrel, Beau Arnstein and Blake Schafer were also a part of the first place relay team.
Both track teams will be at Breckenridge this Thursday, May 6 starting at 4 p.m.
