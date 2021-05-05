The Huskies and Lady Huskies track and field team placed fourth as a team at the Kindred Joan Halland Classic.
The mens’ team had no first place finishers, but they had some top five finishes. Shea Truesdale finished fifth in the 100 meter run at 11.79. Luke Baumgardner had a fifth-place finish in the 1600 meter run with a 5:12.48 time. He also placed fourth in the 3,200 meter run with a 12.01.7 time. Jacob Bartels had a fourth place finish in the 110 meter hurdles and second in the 300 meter hurdles. Ethan Manock placed second in the javelin (800 g).
The Lady Huskies placed eighth in their meet. Kinsey Petersen set a new PR in the 400-meter run with 1:05.3. Quinn Bassingwaite set a new personal record (PR) at 8’6” in the pole vault, and finished second. Scout Woods set new PR’s in the shot put and discus with a 36’8” shot put and a 94’3” discus. Kilee Bladow placed third in the high jump clearing 4’9”.
The Huskies will meet at Breckenridge this Thursday, May 6 for their next meet. It will be the third time the two school have met in the same meet this season.
