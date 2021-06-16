Wahpeton Post 20 splits with Detroit Lakes

The Wahpeton Post 20 American Legion baseball team splits with Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, Wednesday, June 16 at John Randall Field. Wahpeton won 4-2 in game one then dropped the second game 5-3.
Wahpeton played the first two games of six that they will play over a span of five days, with the Wahpeton Invitational ahead of them.
“Detroit Lakes is a very good team,” Head Coach Chris Kappes said. “We played well the first game, getting that win, and I thought we just had one bad inning in the second game.”
Post 20 gave up all five runs in the second inning of game two, costing them the win and the sweep.
“We look back on that inning, five runs on two hits, a couple of errors and a couple of walks. that’s uncharacteristic of us. We can’t let a good team have an inning like that on us. We’ve beaten ourselves a couple of times because of two bad innings,” Kappes said.
In the game one win, Hunter Wamre had a two-hit game. In game two, Ethan Manock had a game-high three hits, but it wasn’t enough for Post 20.
Wahpeton will host Fargo Post 400 at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 17.
