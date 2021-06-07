Wahpeton Post 20 to field Class A and B teams

The Wahpeton Legion Post 20 baseball program will enter this season with Chris Kappes at the helm with the Class A Legion team. Wahpeton Legion had a great turnout for tryouts this year as they will have a Class A and Class B team, led by Tom Thielen, Fernando Reese and Matt Bohn. The Class A Post 20 Legion team had their season debut Friday, June 4 at Valley City. They swept the Post 60 Royals 15-2 and 8-4.
“With the 24 guys coming out for the team, that made sure we didn’t cut any guys,” Head Coach Chris Kappes said. “Everyone’s going to get a ton of playing time this summer and it’s going to be very good for each one of these players.”
Kappes is having a blast so far through the first three practices and first two games.
“I went up to the parents and said ‘I don’t know if I ever had a first three days of practice and said that was fun afterwards,’” he said. “Usually I get frustrated as a coach and things like that, but it’s a great group of guys. They hustle, work hard, coachable, everything you’re looking for.”
Kappes will have both teams practice at the same time so that he can keep an eye on everyone and he can get feedback from the coaches. This also gives them a chance to do intrasquad scrimmages and for one team to be in the field while the other is in the batting cages. Kappes will focus exclusively on field work.
“One thing that we’re going to pride ourselves on this year is our pitching and defense,” Kappes said.
Kappes also just came off of coaching the North Dakota State College of Science’s inaugural baseball season. He said the practices for those are pretty similar to Legion and how he ran the rest of his teams. This will be the first season that Kappes has coached since 2014. One player that’s stuck out to him so far is Jayden King.
“We throw a freshman on the mound for the first game of the season, he goes five innings and a complete game. They know what our expectations are for them. When they’re called upon, just go out and do your job and you have guys that have your back,” Kappes said.
The Wahpeton Post 20 Class A team will have their first home doubleheader of the season against the Fargo Bombers at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Post 20 will have their work cut out for them this season as they’re off to a 2-0 start.
