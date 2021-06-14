Wahpeton Post 20 wins Watford City Invitational

The Wahpeton Post 20 American Legion baseball team won the Watford City Invitational June 10-13 in Watford City, North Dakota. Post 20 is now off to a 7-1 start to their season.

The Wahpeton Post 20 baseball team had a stellar weekend in Watford City, North Dakota, for the Watford City Invitational. They went 4-0 and had a big offensive weekend, scoring 54 runs and averaging 13.5 runs per game.

Game one Friday, June 11 ended in a 19-2 blowout over Billings, Montana. Jackson Fliflet led the team with four RBIs and Isaac Loosmore and Ethan Manock totaled two RBIs.

Game two had a bit of a twist to it with mother nature taking over and delaying the finish of this game to Saturday, June 12. They ended up beating the Glendive Blue Devils 10-2. Fliflet had three hits and five RBIs. Jayden King had 10 strikeouts through the four innings he pitched.

Game three featured another blowout. They defeated Williston, North Dakota, 12-4, putting them in the championship game. Fliflet had another three-hit and five-RBI game.

Game four was domination, as Post 20 won 13-0 Sunday, June 14 to win the championship over the Reds. Hunter Wamre threw a one-hit shutout in five innings.

“We always like to play the highest level of competition, and I think we made them look worse than they actually were,” Head Coach Chris Kappes said.

With their 7-1 start to the season, Kappes learned a lot from his team this past weekend.

“We have 12 guys on this roster right now, and I feel confident putting any guy in the lineup or any guy on the mound,” he said. “They’re a fun group of guys. We are far from perfect right now, but it’s early and we’ve picked up some good wins. It helps with confidence and it helps give us a little swagger. We’re just looking to continue and try to perfect our game as much as possible.”

Post 20 will be playing Detroit Lakes, Minnesota in a doubleheader in the Wahpeton Invitational this weekend June 17-20.

