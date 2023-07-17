Wahpeton posts 28-win regular season

The ‘100 wins’ graphic above is sponsored by our ‘Grand Slam’ advertisers: Circle of Nations, Red River Valley & Western Railroad, 3 Borders Sports Network and the City of Wahpeton. Top left: Riley Thimjon, Caden Kappes, Jack Rittenour and Josiah Hofman pose for a photo during a pitching change on the Fourth of July. Top Right, Stacee Marohl-Manock captured this iconic photo of Hunter Wamre tackling Post 20 catcher Jackson Fliflet after the final out of the 2021 North Dakota Class ‘A’ State Baseball Championship in Jamestown, N.D.
Courtesy Stacee Marohl-Manock/Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News
Wahpeton Post 20 traveled to Bemidji, Minnesota, to wrap up the American Legion Baseball regular season Saturday, July 15, with a friendly exhibition vs. Bemidji Post 14. Wahpeton lost the matinee contest, 6-0, but parents and families gathered after to enjoy a picnic at the Mark Evensen Memorial Baseball Fields and reflect on previous meetings between the talented teams throughout the years.
Wahpeton ends the regular season with a 28-4 record and a perfect 20-0 mark in league play heading into the North Dakota Class "A" East Region Tournament. Dating back to the 2021 campaign, Wahpeton has a remarkable 100-19 overall record. In this article, we take a look at the numbers behind another strong run for the boys of summer.
“Deck of Aces” | Team ERA - 1.44
Wahpeton deals a deck of aces when it comes to its potent pitching staff, led by 6-foot-5 left-hander Jayden King. The towering pitcher uses a long, fluent delivery to hide the baseball, handcuffing opposing hitters with a cutter that possesses late movement and a little rise. King has a quick move to first, picking off three runners this season. He leads Post 20 with a 7-0 record, 0.98 ERA and 64 strikeouts.
With a fastball that pushes 85 miles per hour, and the ability to locate with velocity, Caden Kappes is the flamethrower of the staff. The right-hander has a 5-2 record with a perfect 4-for-4 mark in save opportunities. Kappes has a 1.36 ERA with 41 strikeouts, using pinpoint control to allow less than one walk and hit per inning.
Caden Hockert took his game to the next level in 2023. The righty holds a 11-0 record dating back to spring baseball, a span which includes two no-hitters. Hockert uses explosive mechanics to throw heaters past even the best hitters, mixing in a changeup with drop and a curve that bites hard with some side-to-side movement. Hockert holds a 7-0 record with a 1.46 ERA and 57 strikeouts.
Gavin Schroeder has emerged as a solid back-end option, eating up 30.2 innings. Schroeder has a 5-0 record, utilizing an unorthodox delivery to throw off the timing of batters. The righty switches from a three-quarter arm slot, to sidearm, to submarine at times. Schroeder has shown the ability to work around traffic on the bases, posting a 1.82 ERA in the process.
Braxton Pauly is another rising star in the rotation, providing 38 innings as a starter and reliever. The righty is 4-2 with one save, amassing a 1.65 ERA and, most recently, combining with Kappes in a no-hit performance. As the season progresses, Pauly is flashing more strikeout potential by getting ahead in counts to set up his offspeed offerings.
Skyler Bladow is not to be overlooked in the grand scheme of things. The relief pitcher has 12 innings on the season, picking up four saves in limited action. With Wahpeton building big leads in many of their victories, Bladow has come in and protected those leads by pitching to contact and giving the Post 20 defense much needed repetition in the field. Bladow has a nasty curveball and a knuckleball that’s still developing into a strikeout pitch. He’s fun to watch on the hill and does a respectable job with a 2.83 ERA.
“Patience and Power” | Team AVG - .322 | 12 HR
Teams typically sacrifice average for power, or vice versa; Wahpeton has both. Wahpeton boasts a .322 team batting average supported by 45 doubles, 12 triples and 12 home runs. The eye-popping power numbers come from patience at the plate. Post 20 routinely works its way into favorable counts, posting a .438 on-base percentage, drawing 128 walks and getting hit-by-pitch 61 times.
Jackson Fliflet has a ridiculous slugging of .727, with nearly half of his 41 hits going for extra bases. Kappes has an on-base percentage of .605, striking out just six times across 125 plate appearances. For complete batting stats, reference the the statistics box posted above.
The region standings are as follows — Wahpeton (20-0), Kindred (13-7), Casselton (13-7), Fargo Bombers (11-9), West Fargo Vets (11-8), West Fargo Aces (10-9), Devils Lake (9-11), Fargo Astros (8-12), Valley City (6-14), Fargo Jets (4-16), Fargo Comets (4-16). Playoffs begin Friday in Casselton. Matchups haven’t been released.