Wahpeton posts 28-win regular season

The ‘100 wins’ graphic above is sponsored by our ‘Grand Slam’ advertisers: Circle of Nations, Red River Valley & Western Railroad, 3 Borders Sports Network and the City of Wahpeton. Top left: Riley Thimjon, Caden Kappes, Jack Rittenour and Josiah Hofman pose for a photo during a pitching change on the Fourth of July. Top Right, Stacee Marohl-Manock captured this iconic photo of Hunter Wamre tackling Post 20 catcher Jackson Fliflet after the final out of the 2021 North Dakota Class ‘A’ State Baseball Championship in Jamestown, N.D.

Wahpeton Post 20 traveled to Bemidji, Minnesota, to wrap up the American Legion Baseball regular season Saturday, July 15, with a friendly exhibition vs. Bemidji Post 14. Wahpeton lost the matinee contest, 6-0, but parents and families gathered after to enjoy a picnic at the Mark Evensen Memorial Baseball Fields and reflect on previous meetings between the talented teams throughout the years.

Wahpeton ends the regular season with a 28-4 record and a perfect 20-0 mark in league play heading into the North Dakota Class "A" East Region Tournament. Dating back to the 2021 campaign, Wahpeton has a remarkable 100-19 overall record. In this article, we take a look at the numbers behind another strong run for the boys of summer.



