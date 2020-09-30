Editor's Note: With updated information regarding Breckenridge's first game.
With what 2020 has to endure, this is a rare spot for both teams, which is seeing at this point of the season, which is both teams looking for their first wins of the season.
This will be a big time matchup for the Huskies as Valley City has played all lopsided games this season with their closest match up against Bismark St. Mary’s in a 34-0 loss. They did beat Stanley 76-0 but that is not saying much for what this team is able to do on a weekly basis.
Breckenridge unfortunately has to wait a week before they kick off their season as they will be facing Ottertail Central at Battle Lake High School on Friday, Oct. 9 with kickoff at 7 p.m. This game will replace the Cowboys first game, which was originally supposed to be the team's home opener on Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. Hawley. The Cowboys will have to wait a whole month before they open up their season at home
The Cowboys found out last week that they were having a football season. After months of their online summer workout program and little field time, their time has finally come. The team’s season in the Minnesota State High School League was postponed until the spring before the decision was reversed to play high school football in the fall.
Both seasons were going to be between six and nine games anyway, so why not play in the fall and get the season over with during that time frame? Ottertail Central fell to Breckenridge 35-8 last season and finished with a 3-6 record.
