Due to North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum moving Richland County to the yellow risk level for COVID-19, Wahpeton Public Schools has made changes to their guidance for large gatherings, activities and events.
"Wahpeton Public Schools believes that athletics and co-curricular activities are essential and beneficial to our students," Activities Director Mike McCall said Friday, Oct. 16. "We feel we need to do our part and take the necessary steps to ensure students have every opportunity to continue to participate. Due to the large gathering changes, and discussions with the NDHSAA and seeing their postseason guidelines, (changes) will be implemented beginning Monday, Oct. 19."
Attendance at ticketed events will go as follows:
At indoor events, the school will issue wristbands and cap attendance and/or participation at 100 people. Visiting fans will no longer receive wristbands for attendance.
For football games, visiting fans will receive 30 wristbands. The wristbands given out for only to be used by family. No wristbands will be made available to students or the general public.
At non-ticketed events, the district asks for a maximum of two spectators per student athlete. They also ask for physical distancing and leaving promptly when an event concludes. Additionally, the district asks for wearing of masks when physically distancing is not possible.
"All attendees are asked to stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms from COVID-19," McCall said. "The schools also ask for you to please continue to practice physical distancing, hand hygiene and use good respiratory etiquette."
Wahpeton events will be streamed at the following locations:
All events in WHS Gym can be seen through You Tube, Wahpeton Public Schools, Sports and Event https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXy05lIpwJ-kAcfX--azqPQ
All football and most volleyball games can be found at 3 Borders Sports Network: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=3+borders+sports+network
Some games may be found at KBMW: http://www.kbmwam.com/
