Wahpeton pushes Red River early despite loss

Wahpeton volleyball looked impressive Thursday, Oct. 15, pushing Grand Forks Red River to the brink despite falling 3-0 in sets. Wahpeton has gone through a lot as a team. This game felt like the way they played last weekend where they came out firing early and often.
The team started off the first set on a 5-0 run. That typically never happens as this was more points then they had in the first set of their last match against West Fargo. The team forced Grand Forks Red River to get frustrated and catch up to the type of game that they usually play throughout the season.
Wahpeton may have lost in three sets, but it did not seem like it if you did not see the scoreboard from last night. Red River took all three sets 25-22, 25-10, 25-14. Wahpeton played some of the best volleyball they could potentially play all season and it showed in how proud head coach Addie Vancura was of her team.
"We always talk about energy and how being excited to play, it always translates to playing well," Vancura said. They typically do not start off like the way they did Thursday night. "They were here to play, and I'm so proud of the way they played."
Vancura emphasized how much the defense has improved throughout the season as the effort in games gets more noticeable as the season has gone along. Wahpeton plays at Valley City High School on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Huskies hope to avenge their loss to the Hi-Liners from earlier this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.