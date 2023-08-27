The Wahpeton Huskies football team is a total question mark heading into the 2023 season following the graduation of several key players from a year ago. Wahpeton passed its first test Friday, Aug. 25, in the form of a 39-8 home win vs. the Devils Lake Firebirds.

"We grew up tonight," Wahpeton head coach Wade Gilbertson said. "That was one of our biggest worries coming into the season, because we're so young and have so few guys that have Friday Night Lights experience. The question was 'how are guys going to respond when the lights come on?' We had guys who have hardly played previously that really stepped up tonight."

Wahpeton rips off big plays in 39-8 win over Devils Lake

Treyton Mauch catching a pass for his second touchdown of the evening Friday, Aug. 25.

Wahpeton running back/linebacker Treyton Mauch speaks with Daily News after scoring five touchdowns vs. Devils Lake on Friday, Aug. 25. The junior also shared his thoughts on having Huskies/NDSU Bison great Ryan Smith on the coaching staff.

Wahpeton Huskies defensive back JD Gomez reflects on his 96-yard interception return touchdown Friday, Aug. 25. The defensive highlight helped Wahpeton win its season opener in a dominant 39-8 outcome vs. Devils Lake.


