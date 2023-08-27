Wahpeton rips off big plays in 39-8 win over Devils Lake

The Wahpeton Huskies football team is a total question mark heading into the 2023 season following the graduation of several key players from a year ago. Wahpeton passed its first test Friday, Aug. 25, in the form of a 39-8 home win vs. the Devils Lake Firebirds.
"We grew up tonight," Wahpeton head coach Wade Gilbertson said. "That was one of our biggest worries coming into the season, because we're so young and have so few guys that have Friday Night Lights experience. The question was 'how are guys going to respond when the lights come on?' We had guys who have hardly played previously that really stepped up tonight."
The Huskies outscored their east region counterparts 20-0 in the second half, consistently stuffing the Devils Lake run game and drawing up chunk plays on the offensive side of the football.
"The way our coaching staff prepares the guys on a daily basis is unbelievable. They put in so much work, so much time and so much planning," Gilbertson said. "We've got some work to do now, so hopefully this will help vault us into some excitement this week at practice."
Junior superstar Treyton Mauch electrified the Wahpeton offense with breakaway speed, bobbing and weaving his way through all three levels of the Firebirds defense. Mauch finished the game with 16 carries, 140 yards rushing and 2 TDs.
Mauch hauled in a one-handed touchdown reception from junior quarterback Bjorn Kubela in the first half. Later in the game, Mauch outran the secondary and had plenty of time to look in his rearview mirror as he sprinted 44 yards to the end zone. Mauch also energized the defense with 6 1/2 tackles, a sack and a 42-yard pick six in the fourth quarter.
The shifty scatback led the region in all-purpose yards (1,578) as a sophomore, and certainly deserves to be in the conversation as the potential top back in a league that features NDSU commit Peder Haugo (Fargo North) amongst others.
"I'd put him on par with all those other guys," Gilbertson said. "He might not have the size of them, but that plays to his advantage. It's hard to get a hit on Trey because he's so elusive and he plays so hard. The way I'd describe Trey — he has a beast inside of him. It's unbelievable when he gets on the football field, the basketball court or the track. He's really hard to beat because of what's inside of him — a gigantic heart, a love for the game and for this program."
The offense was in good hands with Kubela at the helm. The signal caller completed 17 of 25 passes for 160 yards and 2 touchdowns. Kubela leaned on Mauch (5 receptions, 66 yards, 2 TDs), Nick Langenwalter (7 receptions, 48 yards), Jackson DeVries (3 receptions, 26 yards) and Brayden Steffens (2 receptions, 22 yards).
Junior defensive back JD Gomez provided an all-time highlight with a 96-yard interception return TD. It was the nail in the coffin for Devils Lake and a play that sent Earl 'Skip' Bute Alumni stadium into a frenzy. The play was initially announced as a 99-yard return, but upon further review Gomez intercepted the ball at the Huskies 4-yard line.
"JD being a junior, he's kind of paid some dues," Gilbertson said. "He came into practice this fall and he got to work immediately. He's been one of the hardest workers that we've had. I think he'll continue to grow on both sides of the football. It was nice to see him step up like he did tonight, because we're going to need him."
Sophomore linebacker Evan Dockter impressed with a team-high 7 tackles. Dockter cut the edge off to help bottle up the Devils Lake tailbacks and routinely dropped back in coverage to contest passes.
"Evan is one of those guys coming in as a sophomore. We told pretty much the whole class they're gonna play, and they're gonna play a lot," Gilbertson said. "I think he took it upon himself to learn and to work hard. He still has a long way to go in turning himself into the player he's going to be, but I was really happy to see him play beyond his years today."
Omar Martinez and Langenwalter recorded 5 tackles each, sophomore lineman Landon Ralph posted a sack and Colman Barth intercepted Devils Lake with 45 seconds remaining to put the final touches on an impressive start to the season.