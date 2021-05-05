Wahpeton’s Koch sets new amateur record

Wahpeton High School’s Eric Koch set three new personal records (PRs) at a national powerlifting competition in Gatlinburg, Tennessee Koch set new new PR’s in his bench press (318 pounds), his deadlift (512 pounds) and a national ametur record squat of 518 pounds. He placed first in all three events.
“It felt pretty dang good,” Koch said about his new personal bests. “I think that’s one of the best things you can feel in life is when your hard work pays off.”
Koch said he had more in the tank when he saw the video of him doing it.
“I know for sure that I’m going to squat more pretty soon here. It didn’t feel easy, but the video sure made it look easy,” he said.
Koch started lifting for football season in eighth grade. He wanted to get better so that he could play varsity football someday.
“Eventually, I just kept adding more and more weight to the bar, and I eventually began to love it,” he said.
Koch played four different sports, and that went down sport by sport as he spent more time powerlifting. He won a powerlifting meet as a sophomore at Shanley High School and knew he could go far with this. This past summer he gained 20 pounds of muscle and started to get bigger and stronger. He got first at the state level and went on to nationals and dominated.
His membership at Next Level Performance was what started up for him, according to Koch. He was doing the school’s lifting program throughout eighth grade and freshman year, but he wasn’t growing as much as he’d like.
“I created my own workout plan. I’ve been growing at a rate that I’ve liked,” he said about his progression and his training regimine. He would lift with Brandon Thiel and Next Level Performance owner Chad Desjarlais.
“Just training with them a few times and learning from then, I would put together a pretty good workout plan that I liked. I just took what I did with them and made my own plan,” he said.
Koch will be at his next meet on Saturday, June 12 at Fargo Shanley High School in Fargo, North Dakota.
