Meet Scout Woods, an athlete who has already lettered in three sports. At age 13, Woods is someone we don’t see often when it comes to athletic ability. She has a varsity letter in golf, basketball, and track and field. Earlier this year, Woods participated in the North Dakota state girls golf meet. She was the starting forward on the Wahpeton girls varsity basketball team and now she has qualified for the state tournament in the discus throw. In these sports Woods is playing as an eighth grader.
She likes the social aspect of what she does when playing sports.
“I’d say being able to make friends,” she said regarding her favorite part about playing different sports.
Woods tried golf in seventh grade and has played it ever since. She first picked up a basketball at age 5 and started playing with Wahpeton Parks and Recreation in first grade. She also started doing track and field at age 6.
She started out trying more sports as she was younger. She played soccer in Fargo when she was 5 years old and she played tee ball when she was in elementary school. Basketball and track and field have been something that Woods has been doing throughout her entire life.
“I was better at basketball and track so I continued to play those sports,” she said.
Woods worries only about having fun and being around her friends. Her favorite moment from playing sports so far was when she qualified for the state meet in the shot put.
Her father, David Woods, helped raise Scout and her three siblings. Woods is an English Teacher at Wahpeton Public Schools, and he also helps out in the community as well.
“She was really competitive growing up,” David Woods said. “Most times, she would see boys doing things and she would get really ticked off, or she would see some inequity and she would get motivated by just trying to be better than the boys.”
Scout will also get competitive with her little sister Clare, who’s just 10. David said that he’s already seeing similarities between the two.
“Realistically, it’s her friend group,” David Woods said. “I’ve always been a firm believer in getting your kids involved in sports, and she’s always been involved in sports. Whether it’s running or climbing, I’m not the main motivator, it’s mostly her friend group.”
He said that the one thing that Scout has taught him is to not take life very seriously. He still wants to have high aspirations for his daughter but he also realized that you’re a different person on and off the field and court. What happens on the field “stays on the field.”
Sports not only brings communities together, but it brings families together and that’s what it’s done for the Woods family. David credits Heather Woods, Scout’s mom, for keeping the family together.
“Her mother has really kept both of us grounded,” David Woods said. “One of the biggest lessons from what Scout and her friends taught me from sports is to not take everything seriously. Have high expectations, but keep everything that happens on the court, on the court.”
What’s ironic about this is that one of David’s proudest moments as a dad was when an awkward situation happened on the basketball court during a tournament. He and Scout got into a “major disagreement on the court” as David Woods described it. Whenever that happens, once they get home, Heather Woods makes them hug it out for a full 10 seconds.
After about a year of doing that, David Woods and Scout came to realize that, “what happens on the court is on the court, and what happens on the pitch is on the pitch, and when we get into the car, we have to become two separate people,” he said.
When he got into the car with Scout after a 1-point loss, they were both upset. Scout turned to her dad and asked how his day was. He responded with, “pretty good, how was yours?” After that, they just let it go.
“Regardless of the accolades, it’s all about having a good relationship at the end of the day,” David Woods said.
He said he also likes how he is more of a spectator now than he is a coach and how he can see Scout grow into potentially a great athlete. Scout has aspirations of playing college basketball or either track and field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.