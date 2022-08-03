Wahpeton’s young Cal Ripken ballplayers honored
Both the Wahpeton 10U and 12U Cal Ripken Baseball teams were honored Monday, Aug. 1 by the Wahpeton City Council after winning state championships this summer. Following another excellent campaign for Wahpeton’s American Legion Baseball program, the future certainly remains bright with the youth levels producing plenty of talented players.

A ballpark worth of young state champions were honored Monday, Aug. 1 by Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht and the city council.

Players on two Cal Ripken Baseball teams attended a council meeting. Lambrecht issued proclamations recognizing both the 10-year-old team and 12-year-old team.



