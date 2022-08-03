Wahpeton’s young Cal Ripken ballplayers honored

Both the Wahpeton 10U and 12U Cal Ripken Baseball teams were honored Monday, Aug. 1 by the Wahpeton City Council after winning state championships this summer. Following another excellent campaign for Wahpeton’s American Legion Baseball program, the future certainly remains bright with the youth levels producing plenty of talented players.
A ballpark worth of young state champions were honored Monday, Aug. 1 by Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht and the city council.
Players on two Cal Ripken Baseball teams attended a council meeting. Lambrecht issued proclamations recognizing both the 10-year-old team and 12-year-old team.
“Athletic programs within our communities are known to draw people together, contribute to the well-being of our citizens, and attract visitors to our city,” said Community Development Director Chris DeVries, reading the proclamations on Lambrecht’s behalf. “The city of Wahpeton wishes to congratulate the coaches and players of (these teams) for their hard work and dedication on a winning season and earning the title of North Dakota State Champions.”
Each player’s determination, teamwork and love of his sport was celebrated. The city of Wahpeton commended them all on their victory “and contribution to our vibrant community.”
Mayor Lambrecht proclaimed Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, to be Wahpeton Baseball Champions Day. He publicly urged the community to join in congratulating the team on its great season and giving wishes for continued success.
“The future of that program is bright and I love it,” DeVries said.
