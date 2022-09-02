Wahpeton sees defense crumble in home loss

Treyton Mauch, pictured after securing an interception Friday vs. Grand Forks Red River, has been a big-play bandit for the Wahpeton Huskies. He was 10 yards shy of returning a kick to the house and showed great elusiveness on offense.
In a game with future playoff implications looming large, Grand Forks Red River (2-1) took an early-season step forward with a 44-20 road win over Wahpeton (1-1) on Friday, Sept. 2 at Frank Vertin Field. The Roughriders ran wild, putting last year’s 30-8 loss on the backburner.
Red River entered the game ranked No. 5 in a crowded pack of North Dakota Class A teams. Wahpeton was receiving votes on the heels of a 21-12 win at Devils Lake.
Both teams took some big-play risks early and traded turnovers in the first quarter. Wahpeton’s Treyton Mauch intercepted Pearce Parks and returned the football near midfield. Beau Arenstein threw a jump ball to Caden Kappes, but one Roughrider gripped his arm while another intercepted the pass. Omar Martinez recovered a Red River fumble as both teams struggled to find their footing.
When Grand Forks figured things out, they shredded the Huskies on the ground. Stats were not available as of press time, but the Roughriders ripped off several runs of 20-plus yards.
Senior quarterback Beau Arenstein carried the load for Wahpeton, rushing for two touchdowns and throwing another to Jacob Berndt with 30 seconds remaining in the first half. The short passing score cut the halftime deficit to 14-6. Red River stepped on the gas in the second half with 30 points to pull away.
Brayden Steffens recovered a fumble for Wahpeton and Riley Thimjon was the only pass rusher to put consistent pressure on Parks, who routinely escaped the pocket. Friday’s loss marked the second straight game in which Wahpeton failed to record a sack.
Mauch turned on the jets to begin the fourth quarter with a kick return down to the Red River 10-yard line, setting up Arenstein’s third and final score. Wahpeton plays next on Friday, Sept. 9 at Fargo North.
