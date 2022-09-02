Purchase Access

In a game with future playoff implications looming large, Grand Forks Red River (2-1) took an early-season step forward with a 44-20 road win over Wahpeton (1-1) on Friday, Sept. 2 at Frank Vertin Field. The Roughriders ran wild, putting last year’s 30-8 loss on the backburner.

Red River entered the game ranked No. 5 in a crowded pack of North Dakota Class A teams. Wahpeton was receiving votes on the heels of a 21-12 win at Devils Lake.

Wahpeton sees defense crumble in home loss
Treyton Mauch, pictured after securing an interception Friday vs. Grand Forks Red River, has been a big-play bandit for the Wahpeton Huskies. He was 10 yards shy of returning a kick to the house and showed great elusiveness on offense.


