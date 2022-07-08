For the seventh and eighth times this summer, Wahpeton Post 20 emerged victorious by a single run. The top team in the Class A east region hosted Kindred Post 117 on Wednesday, July 6, sending the Vikings to Valhalla with a pair of razor-thin wins, 4-3 and 1-0.
Game one lasted 10 innings. Tori Uhlich singled to begin the bottom of the 10th, Jackson Fliflet reached on a bunt single and Jayden King loaded the bases when Kindred couldn’t handle his two-strike bunt. Caden Hockert peppered a grounder to the shortstop with Kindred playing on the grass, causing another error and scoring Uhlich for the walk-off win.
“We practice bunting every single day. We’ve got a job to do, and I’ll tell you what, it’s pretty impressive how much we focus up when we have two strikes on us and need to get the ball down,” Post 20 Head Coach Chris Kappes said. “I like our odds of getting that bunt down. Jayden was able to do that and put us in a really good position to win the game.”
Post 20 pitchers recorded 28 strikeouts in the doubleheader, highlighted by 11 punchouts from King in the opener. Caden Kappes relieved King in the seventh inning and sat down six batters, reaching back and throwing hard fastballs past the heart of the Vikings’ lineup.
King provided the play of the game, sticking his glove behind his back on a comebacker to deflect the baseball and throw the lead runner out at second. The hot shot up the middle took his glove clean off his hand and King was forced to throw the ball just over umpire Kelly McNary’s head to record the force out. The lefty also executed a pickoff at first base.
“We hold runners on really well. We’re able to shut running games down because of the way we hold runners on and some of the pick(off) plays we put on,” Coach Kappes said. “What was really strange to me, is when they had a couple opportunities to get a bunt down, they never did. I think it was because the couple chances they had it looked like it was their first time ever trying to bunt a baseball.”
Gavin Schroeder doubled to leadoff the fifth with Wahpeton trailing 3-1. Jack Rittenour reached on an error, then Schroeder dashed home safely on a ball that squirted free from the catcher. Caden Kappes plated Rittenour with a sacrifice fly that tied the game at 3-3 for the next five innings.
In game two, Nick Zach was slinging with swagger on the mound. Coach Kappes was undecided on his game two starter heading into the day, Zach told him he wanted the ball.
“About an hour before we got to the field, Nick shot me a text and said ‘If you don’t have your game two starter decided, I’d like to start on the mound.’ I absolutely loved that. Here’s a kid that wants the ball,” Coach Kappes said. “Nick kinda struggled at the beginning of the season in a starting role. We tried him in more of a closing role and he came in and threw the ball really well for us out of the bullpen. He went out there with a bulldog mentality on Wednesday, challenged hitters, had a little pop on his fastball and had a nice outing for us.”
Schroeder scored the only run of the nightcap on a fifth-inning bunt by Uhlich. That was all the run support Zach needed during a dominant six-inning start which saw him throw 99 pitches. The lefty struck out nine, walked one and scattered four hits. Caden Kappes fanned two and issued one free pass to secure the save.
Wahpeton keeps chugging like a runaway train, boasting a 25-2 record and snatching wins away from teams in the final innings. Post 20 hosts Devils Lake Tuesday, July 12 in a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. The postseason is coming up fast, as Wahpeton prepares to host the Class A East Region Tournament July 20-23.
