Wahpeton shuts out Post 400 in dominant season opener
Tori Uhlich showed off his speed by reaching via infield single in his very first at-bat.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Wahpeton had one day off (sort of) between the spring and summer baseball seasons. After a brief practice Sunday afternoon, Post 20 hosted the Fargo Post 400 Comets on Monday night at John Randall Field. The home team looked sharp as nails, sweeping the doubleheader by respective scores of 6-0 and 10-0. 

Wahpeton racked up 18 hits and 12 walks, and committed only one error in the field.

Braxton Pauly kept hitters off balance with a sneaky fastball and superb location on his changeup. 
Jayden King focuses on the batter as third baseman Riley Thimjon lets the outfield know how many outs they have. 


Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 