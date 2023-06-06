Wahpeton shuts out Post 400 in dominant season opener

Wahpeton had one day off (sort of) between the spring and summer baseball seasons. After a brief practice Sunday afternoon, Post 20 hosted the Fargo Post 400 Comets on Monday night at John Randall Field. The home team looked sharp as nails, sweeping the doubleheader by respective scores of 6-0 and 10-0.
Wahpeton racked up 18 hits and 12 walks, and committed only one error in the field.
Caden Kappes, who was recently named to the NDHSCA all-state roster, had a prolific night at the plate. The leadoff man batted 5-for-6, driving in three runs and scoring five himself. Kappes doubled off the fence in left and ran all over the Comets with six stolen bases.
Post 20 catcher Jackson Fliflet mashed a home run to left center in the nightcap. The No. 3 hitter slashed 3-for-5 with four RBIs and kept the Comets off the bases by throwing out two runners.
Wahpeton was never in trouble, as Jayden King (4.1 IP, H, 5 BB, 8 Ks), Braxton Pauly (5 IP, 5 H, BB, 5 Ks) and Gavin Schroeder (2.2 IP, H, BB, 2 Ks) combined to pitch 12 shutout innings. King overpowered the Comets, while Pauly mixed up his speeds and Schroeder puzzled hitters with a sidearm delivery.
Tori Uhlich returned to his center field position for his super senior season. Uhlich called off the infield to make a catch on the edge of the grass behind second base, taking command on the first out of the summer. The lefty had good at-bats in both contests, reaching base five times in his first game action in nearly 10 months.
Riley Thimjon stung the ball three times on singles to the outfield. Caden Hockert doubled and Josiah Hofman ripped a triple beyond the reach of a diving right fielder to highlight an aggressive Post 20 effort. Jack Rittenour chipped in a single, an RBI and two runs to round out the offensive contributions.
Wahpeton returns to John Randall Field at 4 p.m. Friday, beginning the annual Wahpeton Post 20 Tournament with round robin play vs. Fergus Falls. Detroit Lakes, East Grand Forks and LaMoure are also competing in the event, which runs through Sunday evening.
