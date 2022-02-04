Wahpeton slams the door on North comeback

Miguel Garcia dons the Huskies' mascot attire as the student section cheers on Scout Woods (40) and the Wahpeton Huskies during Friday's Eastern Dakota Conference basketball game vs. the Fargo North Spartans at Wahpeton High School.
The Wahpeton Lady Huskies hosted the Fargo North Spartans Friday, Feb. 4, in a key Eastern Dakota Conference matchup. Only one game separated the teams entering the contest, but Wahpeton played levels above North during a dominant 26-11 opening half led by 10 points from Scout Woods. Wahpeton held off a furious comeback to win 63-58.
Junior point guard Lidia Motl sat the entire first half, coach's decision, which led to increased run for McKenna Breuer and Halle Miller in Wahpeton's fast-paced zone defense. Breuer kicked the ball to McKena Koolmo for a triple and Aiyana Allard buried another as time expired in the first half.
Motl returned to start the second stanza and scored Wahpeton's first basket. After a litany of 3-pointers cut the Wahpeton lead to four with 1:22 remaining in the game, Motl converted a layup which stretched the lead to 61-55. Grace Anderson responded for North with her first basket of the game, a corner three, cutting the Huskies’ lead to 61-58. North drilled 11 threes in the second half, racking up 47 points, quadrupling their first-half output.
Allard converted a free throw that put Wahpeton up by four in the final moments and Taya Lunneborg sealed the outcome with a clutch block with :10 remaining.
Lunneborg formed a brick wall inside with Woods. The freshman tandem combined for 28 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks — none bigger than Lunneborg's silencing swat with the game on the line.
North was led by Arden Faulkner (16 pts.), Grace Thiel (14 pts., 6 reb, 4 ast.) and Olivia Hammes (10 pts., 7 reb.). The trio combined for seven 3-pointers in the contest.
Wahpeton improves to 7-9 (6-9 EDC) and North falls to 4-12 (4-11 EDC). The Huskies return to the court at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, in a home game vs. Grand Forks Red River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.