Wahpeton sophomore starts internship at Daily News

Wahpeton High School sophomore Noah Clooten (left) is quickly learning video and photo editing while planning upcoming projects with Daily News Sports Editor Robert Wanek Jr. (right). Clooten will begin writing articles in the spring as part of his internship.
Wahpeton Daily News is pleased to announce the addition of Wahpeton High School sophomore Noah Clooten as an intern to our sports department. The student reporter will work closely with Sports Editor Robert Wanek Jr. to provide photo, video and written contributions to our spring and summer sports coverage.
Clooten spent ample hours this winter capturing videos of the East Region Girls Basketball Tournament, the Border Battle basketball games at North Dakota State College of Science and several Wahpeton home basketball games. He will be a huge asset to our sports coverage with his experience in filming drone video and shooting photos at upcoming spring sporting events. Clooten will also be contributing a minimum of one story per week to our print and digital platforms, boosting our coverage range and allowing for more photo uploads from local events.
“I have enjoyed being an intern for Daily News doing basketball photos and videos,” Clooten said. “This has been an amazing opportunity to get some experience in the media industry. I am excited to see what is in store for the future!”
Outside of sports media, the 16-year-old Huskie enjoys dirt biking, flying drones, playing golf and making video edits for social media. Clooten brings extensive experience to the table, creating content with his Panasonic Lumix camera and DJI Mini 3 drone.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.