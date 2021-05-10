Wahpeton splits doubleheader with Fargo South

In what was a tale of two games, the Wahpeton Huskies split their doubleheader with Fargo South, losing the first game 8-1 and coming back in the second game and winning 9-1 in five innings.
The Huskies had a rough first game, committing seven errors and getting just one hit. The Huskies returned the favor in the second game making it an incredibly difficult game for Fargo South. Head Coach Andrew Lunsetter wanted to go into the second game with a positive mindset after the first game.
“The first game was not very good and we wanted to come out and have new energy in that second game,” he said. “We would have really liked to have that first conference game.”
The Huskies have bounced back well in double headers this season, they are 4-10 overall and 3-3 in the second game of doubleheaders. They will play Grand Forks Red River Tuesday, May 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.