Wahpeton splits doubleheader with Fargo South

Third baseman Connor Higdem makes a throw to first base against Fargo South Saturday, May 8. The Huskies split the doubleheader with the Bruins. 

 Justin Pierce

In what was a tale of two games, the Wahpeton Huskies split their doubleheader with Fargo South, losing the first game 8-1 and coming back in the second game and winning 9-1 in five innings. 

The Huskies had a rough first game, committing seven errors and getting just one hit. The Huskies returned the favor in the second game making it an incredibly difficult game for Fargo South. Head Coach Andrew Lunsetter wanted to go into the second game with a positive mindset after the first game. 

“The first game was not very good and we wanted to come out and have new energy in that second game,” he said. “We would have really liked to have that first conference game.”

The Huskies have bounced back well in double headers this season, they are 4-10 overall and 3-3 in the second game of doubleheaders. They will play Grand Forks Red River Tuesday, May 11.

