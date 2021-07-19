Wahpeton splits with Devils Lake in regular season finale

With first place in Class A’s East Region already locked up, the Wahpeton Post 20 baseball team squared off with the Devils Lake Storm on Friday, July 16, in a road double-header to cap off the regular season. Wahpeton lost the opener, 2-1, but bounced back with a 7-2 win in the nightcap behind a seventh-inning surge and a one-two punch on the mound.
“Coming off two big wins the night before against a quality Casselton squad, we had some pretty high emotions in that game,” Post 20 Head Coach Chris Kappes said. “Being on the road at Devils Lake is always a tough trip, a long ride and you worry about the guys’ legs. We saw some of that in the first game.”
Max Elfman neutralized Wahpeton’s batting order over seven innings, scattering eight hits and striking out four batters to one walk in the one-run outing.
“Not taking anything away from Devils Lake. I thought their pitcher threw pretty well and never really allowed us to string anything together. Everything we did hit hard was right at somebody,” Kappes said.
Tori Uhlich singled with two outs in the seventh and scored on a Caden Kappes triple, cutting the Devils Lake lead to one run. Gavin Shroeder came up next and laced the first pitch he saw down the line – onto the warning track and into the left fielder’s glove.
“The left fielder made a phenomenal catch on that ball, crashing into the fence to end the game,” Coach Kappes said.
Uhlich was 2-for-3 in the opener, once again lighting a match from the bottom of Post 20’s order.
“Tori has been really good out of the nine spot for us,” Coach Kappes said. “At the start of the year we had him up in the two. The way he handles the bat, he’s a real good bunter with good speed and we kind of need that towards the bottom. We figured, let’s throw him down there and use that speed as a double-leadoff coming back through.”
Isaac Loosmore started on the mound in game two, pitching four and one-third innings, allowing one earned run, and fanning five batters. Caden Kappes was kryptonite for Devils Lake in relief, tossing two perfect innings with five strikeouts. Devils Lake tallied four hits in the game, drawing two walks compared to 10 strikeouts. Wahpeton didn’t strike out once, a testament to the depth of a lineup that put eight different players on base.
“Caden has come on in relief during some big games. I have a lot of confidence putting him into big situations,” Coach Kappes said. “He’ll get some spot starts, but we don’t like to take him out of the shortstop spot too often, then we have to start moving guys around and it ultimately weakens our defense.”
Wahpeton’s lineup was led by Ethan Manock’s 3-for-4 performance, which included a seventh-inning triple and two runs scored. Post 20 created havoc on the bases in game two, swiping eight bags and forcing an overthrow in the seventh inning which scored Kappes as he went from second to home on the steal attempt.
“They kicked one or two (grounders) around that inning and we took advantage of it,” Coach Kappes said. “We preach to play the game hard until the last out is made. We stole a couple wins this year because of that attitude, not laying down or giving up for anyone.”
Wahpeton outlined a clear goal at the beginning of the season – make the state tournament. Post 20 hasn’t reached that point over the past three seasons. Coach Kappes is pleased with his team’s 17-5 Class A East Region record and no. 1 seed heading into playoffs, but noted the parity which makes this year’s bracket particularly tough.
“We’ve put ourselves in a great position seed wise, but it really doesn’t matter if you're number one or number eleven right now,” Coach Kappes said. “Anyone can beat anyone on any given night. The other teams know that we’re solid, so they’re going to bring their “A” game and we need to match that intensity.”
Post 20 begins region playoffs on Thursday, July 22, in Kindred. Wahpeton’s game time and opponent was not yet available at press time.
