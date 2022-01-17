Wahpeton starts slow in 73-57 loss to West Fargo

Jacob Berndt (pictured) and the Huskies are off to a 1-8 start this season. Despite the shortcomings, Wahpeton has made big strides as of late and hopes to turn things around heading into Saturday's matchup with border city rival, Breckenridge, Minn.
When facing the cream of the crop in Eastern Dakota Conference teams like West Fargo, Fargo Davies and West Fargo Sheyenne, starting slow simply isn't an option. Unfortunately for the Wahpeton Huskies, they were outscored 44-19 in the first half of a 73-57 home loss Saturday, Jan. 15 to the West Fargo Packers.
"Another tough first half for us, followed up by a pretty good second half where we outscored West Fargo by nine," Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. "We did a nice job of getting to the free-throw line, with six different players shooting at least two free throws."
Caden Hockert led the Huskies with 17 points, making three shots from beyond the arc and running his three-game total to 15 three-pointers. Ralph said that Hockert is gaining more confidence each game. Caden Kappes scored nine points and recorded a pair of assists.
"We're trying to get Caden more directly involved offensively and we benefited from those opportunities today," Ralph said.
Ethan Manock scored seven points and flew to the glass for a team-high 10 rebounds and three blocks. Jayden King and Riley Thimjon combined for 15 rebounds in an encouraging performance on the boards.
"We could use more scoring from those three guys, but they are doing a nice job rebounding the basketball," Ralph said.
Carson Hegerle led West Fargo with 18 points and 12 rebounds, Nick Carlson recorded 16 points and seven rebounds and Foday Sheriff finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Wahpeton (1-8 EDC) travels to West Fargo Sheyenne (7-1 EDC) Thursday, Jan. 20. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.