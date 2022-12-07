Wahpeton sweeps Horace to begin basketball season

Wahpeton opened the 2022-23 Eastern Dakota Conference schedule Tuesday, Dec. 6, with the Lady Huskies topping West Fargo Horace at home and the Huskies dealing Horace a loss on the road.
Lady Huskies 76, Lady Hawks 67
Wahpeton converted 28 of 42 free throws to secure a nine-point victory. Horace made 10 of 15 from the charity stripe. Wahpeton placed four scorers in double figures — Scout Woods (19), Emma Bontjes (18), Halle Miller (15) and McKena Koolmo (12). Horace was led by 14 points from Lakyn Donnelly and 13 for Jaiden Haile, outscoring Wahpeton 32-6 in bench points.
Wahpeton used 19 steals to offset a horrid shooting night that saw the Huskies go 24 of 82 from the field. Horace was in the same boat, shooting just 24 of 74 from the floor, turning the ball over 36 times, resulting in 16 points.
Woods led the Wahpeton defense with seven steals. Bontjes, Miller and Koolmo had three steals each. Miller made all seven of her free throws and ripped down seven boards. Bontjes knocked down 10 of 11 foul shots.
Huskies 96, Hawks 85
Wahpeton exploded for 96 points to hold off the Hawks. The Huskies shot a sizzling 66% from the field on 58 attempts and outrebounded Horace 34-22. Caden Hockert led Wahpeton with 22 points, followed by Caden Kappes (19), Jayden King (18), Ethan Manock (14) and Treyton Mauch (10) in double figures. Kappes led the way with four assists from his point guard position.
Manock added 13 rebounds to complete the double-double. Riley Thimjon scored seven points and led the Huskies with two steals and Jackson Clooten contributed six points. Horace was led by 27 points from Zay Williams, followed by Carter Evanson (18), Brady Westphal (13) and Mike Siffoi (12) in double figures.
Sports Reporter
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.
