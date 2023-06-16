Wahpeton Post 20 improved its season record to 10-2 overall and 8-0 in league games during another competitive week of American Legion Baseball. The boys of summer swept the Casselton Haymakers on Wednesday and the West Fargo Aces on Friday, winning a pair of home doubleheaders at John Randall Field in Chahinkapa Park.
“This is a tough week for us. With the high school season being so compressed because of the spring, our guys have played a lot of baseball in a short period of time,” Post 20 head coach Chris Kappes said. “You go from league games, to the EDC tournament, to state — riding all the emotions of that — then we rolled right into the legion season.”
Wahpeton 9, Casselton 6
Trailing 5-3 heading into the bottom of the fourth, Wahpeton reeled off six runs in the late innings to beat the Haymakers. Both teams tallied 10 hits, as Wahpeton survived a shaky fielding performance, overcoming four errors.
“Defensively, it’s not just the physical errors but some of the mental errors we’re making,” Kappes said. “We need to clean that up.”
Jayden King surrendered nine hits and six runs, none of which were earned, while striking out seven batters. Caden Kappes earned the save with a 15-pitch inning, working around one hit and fanning two Haymakers. King was also key at the plate, tying the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the fifth with a double off the fence in deep center field.
Jackson Fliflet had another big day at the dish, batting 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and one RBI. Kappes and Josiah Hofman both recorded two hits. Hofman gave Wahpeton an 8-6 lead in the sixth with a single to right and Riley Thimjon added a back-breaking run on a liner to left.
Caden Hockert batted 1-for-3, Gavin Schroeder drove in a run and scored one himself, and Tori Uhlich walked and scored one run.
Wahpeton 5, Casselton 1
Wahpeton stuck with the hot hand, electing to start Caden Kappes in the nightcap. The righty ran through Casselton’s potent lineup, needing only 81 pitches to earn the complete-game win. Kappes gave up one run on three hits and seven strikeouts, walking none.
“We responded with great defense, no errors behind a complete game from Caden,” Chris Kappes said. “He had 90 pitches he could throw coming into the game. It wasn’t really the plan to use him for the save in the first game, but it was one we had to win. Him throwing a complete-game in this one on 81 pitches is just what the doctor ordered.”
Jack Rittenour provided a boost for Wahpeton by belting a triple at the bottom of the order. King went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Kappes slashed 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored to help his cause. Uhlich reached bases twice and scored twice, while Caden Hockert went 1-for-3 with a run.
Wahpeton 1, West Fargo Aces 0
Friday’s doubleheader vs. the Aces was a rare matinee contest, with action beginning at noon sharp. Neither team got it going at the plate, but Uhlich scored Thimjon on a single in the third inning for the lone run of the opener.
Schroeder (1-0) stretched his pitch count to 101 and showed increased zip on his pitches. The sidearm slinger completed six shutout innings, scattering four hits and four walks while striking out four.
Skyler Bladow, who last pitched when he recorded a save Sunday, June 11, was called upon again in the closer role. Bladow needed just 11 pitches to retire West Fargo, fielding a chopper back to the mound and getting the Aces to fly out to end the game.
Wahpeton 5, West Fargo Aces 2
After a perfect game in the field earlier in the afternoon, Wahpeton committed just one error in what proved to be another close game. Uhlich (1-0) started on the mound in his first appearance of the season, throwing 73 pitches across four innings. The righty allowed one earned run on a hit and three walks while striking out three batters.
Bladow came on in relief to earn another save with three solid innings of work. The righty let up one hit and two walks, striking out two batters and holding the Aces scoreless. Bladow has yet to allow a run in 5.2 innings, going 3-for-3 in save opportunities.
Bladow relied on his veteran defense to get the job done quickly, an attribute that’s earned him approval as a high-leverage arm.
“Lots of fastballs and just throwing strikes. That’s my job,” Bladow said. “Coach tells me to go out there and throw fastballs, a few curveballs in there and a couple changeups. I know I have a good defense behind me. I was hoping to throw the knuckleball today, but coach didn’t call it.”
The reliever doesn’t play the field or bat on a regular basis, but he’s clearly found ways to stay mentally ready and loose for when his number is called in the bullpen.
“I try to relax myself on the bench, I kinda know I’m gonna come in and end those games,” Bladow said. “My bullpen catcher Braxton (Pauly) gives me a couple laughs in the bullpen. I like relieving a lot more, because I like going in with that little added pressure.”
Offensive leaders for Wahpeton were Uhlich (2-for-2, 2 R), Fliflet (2-for-3, RBI), Hockert (2-for-3, RBI), Rittenour (1-for-3, R) and Hofman (1-for-2, R, BB).
Wahpeton is headed to Omaha, Nebraska, on Sunday morning. Post 20 will compete in the Battle of Omaha Tournament and attend a College World Series game together during its trip. Daily News will have in-person coverage.
