Wahpeton Post 20 improved its season record to 10-2 overall and 8-0 in league games during another competitive week of American Legion Baseball. The boys of summer swept the Casselton Haymakers on Wednesday and the West Fargo Aces on Friday, winning a pair of home doubleheaders at John Randall Field in Chahinkapa Park.

“This is a tough week for us. With the high school season being so compressed because of the spring, our guys have played a lot of baseball in a short period of time,” Post 20 head coach Chris Kappes said. “You go from league games, to the EDC tournament, to state — riding all the emotions of that — then we rolled right into the legion season.”



Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 