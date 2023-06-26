Wahpeton takes 2nd in Omaha, sweeps OTC
Josiah Breuer sacrifices his body and loses his hat to make a diving catch on a windy day in Henning, Minn.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Following an impressive 9-1 win over Granite Falls, Minnesota, in the semifinals at the Battle of Omaha baseball tournament, Wahpeton Post 20 ran into a buzzsaw Billings, Montana, team in the championship round Wednesday, June 21. The Scarlets took a 9-1 victory, as runner-up Wahpeton finished the tourney with a 3-2 record.

“Overall, I think we had a very good tournament. We became a much better baseball team in the last 10 days,” Wahpeton head coach Chris Kappes said. “We had six league games, then we came down here and played some pretty tough competition. We ran into a good ball club (Billings), it’s hard to win games when you only have three hits and score one run.”

Gavin Schroeder is pitching well for Post 20. The sidearm slinger has a 1.89 ERA with 15 strikeouts over three starts.
Sterling Warne found ways to get on base vs. Otter Tail Central.


