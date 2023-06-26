Wahpeton takes 2nd in Omaha, sweeps OTC

Following an impressive 9-1 win over Granite Falls, Minnesota, in the semifinals at the Battle of Omaha baseball tournament, Wahpeton Post 20 ran into a buzzsaw Billings, Montana, team in the championship round Wednesday, June 21. The Scarlets took a 9-1 victory, as runner-up Wahpeton finished the tourney with a 3-2 record.
“Overall, I think we had a very good tournament. We became a much better baseball team in the last 10 days,” Wahpeton head coach Chris Kappes said. “We had six league games, then we came down here and played some pretty tough competition. We ran into a good ball club (Billings), it’s hard to win games when you only have three hits and score one run.”
Gavin Schroeder gave Wahpeton a quality start in the semifinal win, pitching five innings of one-run baseball. The righty allowed four hits and three walks while striking out six. Skyler Bladow closed the game with a scoreless inning, working around two walks and fanning two.
“Gavin gave us enough out there, he battled. Skyler came in and threw strikes. I thought we played pretty good defensively,” Kappes said.
Jackson Fliflet went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs. Tori Uhlich, Jayden King, Josiah Hofman and Schroeder each had two hits, while Caden Hockert and Jack Rittenour tallied one.
Caden Kappes reached base twice in the leadoff spot, despite failing to record a hit. Kappes used a walk, an error and a hit-by-pitch to steal four bases, giving him 24 steals in 30 attempts. Uhlich is also blazing the bases this season, going 22-for-24 in the steals department.
Upon returning from Omaha, Wahpeton was slated to play Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, in the Perham KLN Family Brands tournament. Saturday’s action was rained out, but Post 20 was able to schedule a Sunday doubleheader vs. Otter Tail Central in Henning, Minnesota. Wahpeton played well to finish the weekend, defeating OTC by scores of 4-0 and 14-4.
“That’s a better ball club than what we saw today, we just played better baseball,” Chris Kappes said. “We didn’t come up with clutch hits in the first game very often, but the second game was a lot better. We got a bases loaded hit, which might be the first time all season.”
Caden Hockert started game one on the mound. The righty, who was coming off back-to-back no hitters, gave up one hit across three innings to end his magnificent stretch of dominance. Hockert has yet to allow an earned run across 20.2 innings, running his season record to 4-0.
Fliflet crushed a 2-run homer into the bushes beyond the left field fence, spotting Hockert a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Kappes and Schroeder added RBI singles later in the game to cap off the scoring. Kappes was also instrumental on the bump, firing 3.1 hitless innings and racking up six strikeouts.
Wahpeton rolled in game two, emptying the bench and receiving big contributions throughout the lineup. Josiah Hofman, Riley Thimjon, Jack Rittenour, Hockert and Fliflet all hit doubles, while Rittenour led the charge with two hits and three RBIs.
Sterling Warne reached base three times, scoring once and driving in a run. Warne also made a dangerous diving play in left field, landing hard on the ground before rising up with the baseball in his glove. Keeghan Lynch, Braxton Pauly and Bladow also scored in the lopsided win.
Warne’s web gem wasn’t the only highlight, as Josiah Breuer came up with a diving grab of his own, fighting strong winds to make a backhand catch in shallow right.
Jayden King, Pauly and Hofman each toed the rubber. King made a diving catch on a bunt and relayed the ball to second base from his knees for a double play. Pauly allowed one earned run and Hofman hurled a scoreless seventh to end the game.
Wahpeton takes its perfect 8-0 league record to Valley City on Wednesday to face the Hi-Liners in a doubleheader. Post 20 is currently 15-4 overall.