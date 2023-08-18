Wahpeton takes 4th at home course

Olivia Hansen crushes her drive off the No. 3 tee box. Hansen went on to place her iron approach near the pin, playing it safe and smart with a two-putt to finish out the hole. The junior has been key to Wahpeton’s staying power through the season’s early slate.
Wahpeton junior Halle Miller pulls the flag and watches the rest of her group finish out hole No. 6 at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course. Miller putted for par and finished on the doorstep of a top-10 day by shooting an 89 on the Lady Huskies’ home course in Wahpeton.
The Wahpeton Lady Huskies returned to familiar fairways Thursday, Aug. 17, playing their third meet of the 2023 season at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton. Despite treacherous winds swirling throughout the day, the Lady Huskies used experience on their home course to finish fourth with a team score of 363 — 24 strokes ahead of the fifth place team, West Fargo. Quick greens led to the team scores being 15-20 strokes higher than previous meets this fall.
“Yesterday was the first wind we played in. I think that maybe had a little impact, but I think the greens at Bois de Sioux are probably rolling as fast as they’ve ever seen,” Wahpeton head coach Jeff Ralph said. “We had some trouble lag putting yesterday and just trying to get a ball to stick — you hit the front of the green and that next bounce just rolls — but that’s an adjustment you have to make.”
Fargo Davies (334) won the meet , followed in the top three by Grand Forks Red River (341) and West Fargo Sheyenne (353). Davies sophomore Rose Solbert (77) was the medalist, followed by Sheyenne sophomores Payton Stocker (78) and Zoe Keene (83). Davies senior Lexi Bartley (83), Red River senior Jaya Grube (84) and Red River sophomore Ella Speidel (84) completed the top five.
Wahpeton penciled in a balanced scorecard, led by an 11th place tie for juniors Scout Woods and Halle Miller, who both shot an 89. Fellow junior Olivia Hansen remained effective in 16th place with a score of 91. Rising junior London Nordick placed 21st with a 94 and sophomore Claire Langenwalter broke the century mark with a 97.
“London could certainly shoot our low score, she’s played really well. I think she ended the day with a quadruple bogey, but still shot a respectable score and finished in the top 25,” Ralph said. “London, along with Olivia, has really kind of replaced McKena (Koolmo) from last year’s team with that high-80 or low-90 score.”
Miller continues to pace the team without having a firm grip on her long game. The all-conference talent went back-and-forth between her driver and hybrid off the tee box.
“Halle is still a work in progress. She’s gotta get her driver going because that’s a big piece of her game,” Ralph said. “She’s still shooting 85s and I think the rest of her game is really good. But that’s one thing (with the driver), when she hits it 250 yards she has a legitimate chance at a birdie.”
Woods found herself at the top of Wahpeton’s leaderboard for the first time during the young season.
“Scout went out in 49 (strokes) on the front, but then she just reigned it in to go shoot a 40 on the back,” Ralph said. “She had a nice birdie on No. 17 and just hit the ball better. Scout’s demeanor from the front to the back was a total change, just looking at her face and how she was confident and smiling.”
Wahpeton may not have the true medalist shooter like in years past (Anaka Lysne, Savannah Haselhorst), but the competitive parity on the current roster makes them a tough team to beat.
“I don’t think we have the 75 shooter, but if we could get four girls from 82-87 that would be great,” Ralph said.
Wahpeton travels to Oxbow, North Dakota, for a noon tee time Monday, Aug. 21 at Oxbow Country Club. The meet will feature the usual Eastern Dakota Conference field with the additions of Kindred and Oak Grove.