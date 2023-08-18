Wahpeton takes 4th at home course
Olivia Hansen crushes her drive off the No. 3 tee box. Hansen went on to place her iron approach near the pin, playing it safe and smart with a two-putt to finish out the hole. The junior has been key to Wahpeton’s staying power through the season’s early slate.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

The Wahpeton Lady Huskies returned to familiar fairways Thursday, Aug. 17, playing their third meet of the 2023 season at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton. Despite treacherous winds swirling throughout the day, the Lady Huskies used experience on their home course to finish fourth with a team score of 363 — 24 strokes ahead of the fifth place team, West Fargo. Quick greens led to the team scores being 15-20 strokes higher than previous meets this fall.

“Yesterday was the first wind we played in. I think that maybe had a little impact, but I think the greens at Bois de Sioux are probably rolling as fast as they’ve ever seen,” Wahpeton head coach Jeff Ralph said. “We had some trouble lag putting yesterday and just trying to get a ball to stick — you hit the front of the green and that next bounce just rolls — but that’s an adjustment you have to make.”

Wahpeton junior Halle Miller pulls the flag and watches the rest of her group finish out hole No. 6 at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course. Miller putted for par and finished on the doorstep of a top-10 day by shooting an 89 on the Lady Huskies’ home course in Wahpeton.
London Nordick reads the lightning-fast greens on a gusty day at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course.


