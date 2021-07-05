Wahpeton takes Border Battle

Wahpeton Post 20 and Breckenridge Post 53 American Legion baseball teams battled it out Sunday, July 4 with Wahpeton taking home the win, 6-3.
“I thought for a baseball fan last night they got to see a really good game. Two good baseball teams that played a pretty clean game, pitchers got on the mound and threw strikes and kept guys off balance a little bit,” said Chris Kappes, Wahpeton Post 20 head coach.
Breckenridge Post 53 Head Coach Kevin Heideman echoed Kappes’ sentiments.
“It was a really well-played game, both pitchers played great, I thought Cooper (Yaggie) looked good on the mound. Going into the sixth inning we were tied on runs and hits. (It was) a very close game and it all came down to how the ball was going to bounce,” Hiedeman said.
The first two innings started off slow for both teams, neither one driving in a single run.
In the top of the third inning, Breckenridge was the first team to put numbers on the board. Brayden Wahl hit a double to left field driving home runners on first and second base, bringing the score to 2-0.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Wahpeton’s Caden Hockert hit a double to right field, driving in runners on first and third to even the score 2-2.
Neither team was able to score in the fifth inning.
Breckenridge would once again take the lead in the top of the sixth inning when Christian Nieto hit a double into left field, sending the runner on first home to give Breckenridge a one-run lead of 3-2.
In the bottom of the sixth with bases loaded, Wahpeton’s first run of the inning was walked in.
With the bases still loaded, Wahpeton’s Hunter Wamre hit the ball over first base, sending home two runners.
“The big play of the game was that little ball that bounced over first base, that opened it up for them, but that’s the game of baseball,” Hiedeman said.
Breckenridge catcher Jared Aamold was ejected from the game when he pushed Jackson Fliflet to the ground. Fliflet was the second runner home after Wamre’s hit. Fliflet slid into home and scored Wahpeton’s third run in the bottom of the sixth.
When Fliflet stood to return to the dugout, Aamold pushed Fliflet back to the ground, earning him an immediate ejection. Fliflet had only begun to push himself up from the ground when he was pushed.
The sixth inning ended with a convincing three-run lead for Wahpeton, 6-3. Wahpeton clinched the win 6-3 as both teams went scoreless in the seventh.
“We maybe missed a few opportunities with guys in scoring positions but overall I was happy with the way we played, you gotta tip your hat to Wahpeton,” Hiedeman said.
Hiedeman said Wahpeton was able to make plays when they needed to, which helped them succeed.
“Once again, it’s always a fun game for the players and for the fans, it was a really good turn out and I wish Breckenridge the best of luck with the rest of their season,” Kappes said.
