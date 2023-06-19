OMAHA — Sure, Post 20 is having a blast in the Battle of Omaha baseball tournament this week, held during the legendary College World Series. However, the boys of summer are treating it as a business trip.

Post 20 kicked off the Battle of Omaha at 9 a.m. Monday with an 8-0 win over Wheaton North Illinois. Caden Hockert did the unthinkable, throwing his second consecutive no hitter to earn his eighth straight win on the mound dating back to spring baseball. Hockert walked three and struck out five. The righty has yet to allow an earned run across 17 innings this summer. 

Wahpeton takes care of business at Battle of Omaha
Most pitchers never throw a no-hitter during their careers. Caden Hockert has done so in each of his last two starts.
Jayden King earned the win in game two Monday, tossing 107 pitches across six innings of work vs. a loaded Ridgeline batting order.
Gavin Schroeder got Wahpeton rolling with a single up the middle vs. Ridgeline.
Jack Rittenour showed off his range Monday by making several difficult plays at second base.


