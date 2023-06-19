OMAHA — Sure, Post 20 is having a blast in the Battle of Omaha baseball tournament this week, held during the legendary College World Series. However, the boys of summer are treating it as a business trip.
Post 20 kicked off the Battle of Omaha at 9 a.m. Monday with an 8-0 win over Wheaton North Illinois. Caden Hockert did the unthinkable, throwing his second consecutive no hitter to earn his eighth straight win on the mound dating back to spring baseball. Hockert walked three and struck out five. The righty has yet to allow an earned run across 17 innings this summer.
"I didn't think I'd throw two (no-hitters) in a row. I mean, I'd never had one in my life so two in a row is pretty crazy," Hockert said. "I just tuned it out, kept dealing the whole game and let it happen. In the first no-hitter I had my curveball working and today I had my changeup, so it was a little bit different."
Hockert's no-hitter was preserved by a Jack Rittenour web gem in the bottom of the fourth. Rittenour drifted into right field from his second base spot to make a nifty over-the-shoulder grab. The veteran infielder came up with two diving catches Monday at Omaha Burke High School. Rittenour and his teammates had plenty of energy from the first pitch.
"We like playing the early game. We wanna make a statement for the whole tournament," Wahpeton head coach Chris Kappes said.
"Number one, I appreciate how you guys showed up today," Post 20 assistant coach Steve Hockert said. "That's an early morning game, you came and hit the crap outta the ball in the cage. Preparation means a lot in the game of baseball."
Caden Kappes jumped on a fastball three pitches into the game. Wheaton North's center fielder laid out for the catch, coming up empty handed as the ball rolled to the fence and Kappes circled the bases for a standup triple. Hockert, Josiah Hofman and Tori Uhlich added doubles in the contest, as Wahpeton feasted at the plate with eight hits and only one strikeout.
"Look at our approach at the plate. For some of you guys, that ball has to be looking like a beach ball right now," Chris Kappes said. "We don't wanna change a thing. Like I said before this game, just keeping riding that wave we're on and we'll be just fine."
Wahpeton fell behind in the second contest of the day, spotting the Ridgeline Wolverines of Salt Lake City, Utah, a 3-0 lead. Post 20 never panicked, as lefty ace Jayden King settled in to complete six innings on the bump. King worked around six hits and four walks while striking out eight.
Jackson Fliflet singled to score Rittenour and put Wahpeton on the board in the third. Post 20 tied the game in the fourth when King led off with a triple, Gavin Schroeder singled and Hockert doubled over the right fielder's head. Rittenour produced the go-ahead run on a swinging strike three in the dirt, alertly hustling down the line to beat the throw as Hockert scampered home.
Wahpeton made a highlight reel in the bottom of the fifth, grabbing all three outs with spectacular catches. Rittenour backhanded a line drive that was mere inches off the ground, Schroeder raced in to make a diving catch in shallow right and Kappes extended to grab a throw from Fliflet behind the plate, diving and tagging the Ridgeline runner in one motion to end the inning.
Kappes needed 24 pitches to lock down the save. The righty worked around a walk and a hit, recording a strikeout and catching a weak pop fly behind the pitcher's mound to slam the door.
Riley Thimjon was also a key contributor in the wins, batting 3-for-6 with a pair of RBIs. Fliflet finished the day with three singles and a trio of RBIs.
In the words of 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Wahpeton Post 20 is "Taking care of business and working overtime." While many legion teams have played six, seven or eight games this summer, Wahpeton already has a 12-2 record in the month of June. Wahpeton finishes pool play at 9 a.m. Tuesday vs. the North Missouri Nattys at Buena Vista High School.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.