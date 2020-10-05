This past week was an eventful one for Wahpeton tennis. The team started regionals on Monday, Sept. 28 with a play-in match against the No. 8 seed Fargo North in which they fell 3-2. This ended the team’s run at a potential state tournament, but did not stop some standout individuals from competing in the individual bracket of the regional tournament.
On Friday, Oct. 2, three players from the boys tennis team competed in the individual regional bracket. Carter St. Aubin, David Comings and Matt Comings were amongst those who participated in the singles regional tournament. St. Aubin was eliminated in the first round to West Fargo’s Preston Elhard (6-4, 6-3). Boht of the Comings brothers came out of the first round as David Comings defeated Sheyenne’s Mason Christensen (4-6, 6-2, 6-1), while Matt Comings defeated West Fargo’s Mansib Rahman (6-1, 6-2).
The two brothers made it up to the second round where David Comings fell to Valley City’s Seth Zeltinger (7-6 (8-6), 4-6) and Matt Comings fell to Red River’s Espen Schneider (6-0, 6-1). In the consolation bracket, David Comings made it all the way to the quarterfinals of the consolation before falling just one round short of the state qualifier to Ryder McDonald of Grand Forks Central. Matt Comings made it up to the second round of the singles consolation bracket to Tyler Mcdonald of Shanley.
In the double’s bracket, Andrew Withuski and Alex Comings won their doubles match against Valley City (6-3, 6-4). They were in the second round with seniors Jacob Bartels and Douglas Burvee, who advanced off a bye. Comings and Withuski fell to Fargo Davies (6-1, 6-2) along with Bartels and Burvee fell to Grand Forks Central (6-3, 6-1).
Bartels and Burvee actually faced off against teammates Comings and Withuski in the double consolation bracket defeating the young pair 8-0 in the third round of that bracket. They would later on fall to a Shanley pairing just one round short of a state qualifier, which would put an end to the two seniors’ careers at Wahpeton High. Barvel and Burvee played a big role in the leadership and core of this Wahpeton Huskie tennis team. Their presence and talent throughout the season will be missed.
Overall, the team had a very successful season. The made history by winning their first conference meet under head coach Amanda Lunselter. The team placed 9th in the conference and look to take the majority of this same group into next season. They did not give Fargo North an easy meet and it made the young core of this season that more impressive.
The majority of this team’s core should be returning next season, along with some additions form the junior varsity team. So this team should be in great shape next season competing for a E.D.C. championship and potentially placing more players into a state championship tournament.
