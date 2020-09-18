Wahpeton tennis falls short to Fargo South

Wahpeton tennis player Jacob Bartels hits the ball during a rally in his doubles match against Fargo South during the second set on Thursday, Sept. 17.

 Justin Pierce • Daily News

Wahpeton tennis fell 7-2 to West Fargo Thursday, Sept. 17. They won one doubles match and one singles match. 

Of the nine singles and doubles matches, four of them went to a third set. Alex Comings and Andrew Withuski battled hard in their three-set doubles match but fell to the Packers (3-6, 6-4, 4-6). The other three-set doubles match ended in victoriously for David Comings and Jacob Bartels as they came back down 1-0 to win (4-6, 6-4, 6-4). 

Bartels was also a part of the only singles victory for the Huskies as he won his match against Aaron Wilkiason (6-1, 6-6(6-8), 10-7). The other three-set match that didn't go their way was David Comings vs. Chase Bry. Comings fell short in this three-set match unlike his doubles match. (1-6, 6-4, 5-7). Wahpeton head coach Amanda Lunsetter was very encouraged by what she saw. 

"The boys showed a lot more life in this match against Fargo South than they had in our last two matches so it was heartening to know that they were able to pull themselves back up," Lunsetter said. "Fargo South brought a tough team but we battled well. Jacob (Bartels) showed excellent stamina and mental fortitude through two three-set matches to pull off his dual wins."
 
Wahpeton's next match is against Red River Thursday, Sept. 24. Despite the loss, the team is stepping in the right direction as they hope to get back in the win column. 

Tags

Load comments