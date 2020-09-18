Wahpeton tennis falls short to Fargo South

Wahpeton tennis fell 7-2 to West Fargo Thursday, Sept. 17. They won one doubles match and one singles match.
Of the nine singles and doubles matches, four of them went to a third set. Alex Comings and Andrew Withuski battled hard in their three-set doubles match but fell to the Packers (3-6, 6-4, 4-6). The other three-set doubles match ended in victoriously for David Comings and Jacob Bartels as they came back down 1-0 to win (4-6, 6-4, 6-4).
Bartels was also a part of the only singles victory for the Huskies as he won his match against Aaron Wilkiason (6-1, 6-6(6-8), 10-7). The other three-set match that didn't go their way was David Comings vs. Chase Bry. Comings fell short in this three-set match unlike his doubles match. (1-6, 6-4, 5-7). Wahpeton head coach Amanda Lunsetter was very encouraged by what she saw.
