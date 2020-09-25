Wahpeton Tennis hosts senior night

Wahpeton tennis player David Comings serves in his doubles match vs. Fargo South at Wahpeton High School on Thursday, Sept. 17.

 Justin Pierce • Daily News

Wahpeton tennis hosted Red River for their senior night as they honored seniors Jacob Bartels and Douglas Burvee. They ended up being partners in their doubles match against Red River for the final time at Wahpeton High School. 

This was a match that many of the players would like to forget. Red River shutout Wahpeton 9-0 and fall to 1-8 on the season. There was one set out of all of the players and all of the matches that did not end in a 6-0 or 6-1 loss for Wahpeton, and thats Jacob Bartels first singles set where he fell 6-3. The good news for the Huskies is that they have typically played much better after a bad loss.

Their next match is at Fargo North on Monday Sept. 28. Following their regular season finale, they head to the Regional Tournament in Fargo from Oct. 1-3. If they do well enough, they will advance to the state tournament in Grand Forks from Oct. 8-10.

