Wahpeton tennis shutout by Shanley

Wahpeton tennis had a rough outing against Shanley as they fell 9-0 Tuesday, Sept. 15. These matches included six singles and three doubles contests.
The team only won one set total in their matches and that was Douglass Burvee against Shanley's Tyler Anderson where he won 6-0 in the first set and fell 6-6 (7-5) and 10-2 in the last two sets.
This was a rough match for a team who is young and still gaining experience. This team only has two seniors and expects to return most of their team next season. They still have some of the best young talent in all of North Dakota. Two of the Coming brothers still have at least three more years of high school to complete. This team is going to be really talented in year's time, and they should not be discouraged despite the results. These players have so much room to grow. There are many teams that can say the same thing, but not many can say that with middle schoolers on the varsity team. This team is young, they have potential, and they will continue to play hard and stay persistent.
Their next meet is at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 against Fargo South at Wahpeton High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.