Wahpeton tennis shutout by Shanley

Wahpeton tennis players Skyler Gwynn and Carter St. Aubin played in the first set of their doubles' match against Fargo West at Wahpeton High School Thursday, Sept. 3. 

 Justin Pierce • Daily News

Wahpeton tennis had a rough outing against Shanley as they fell 9-0 Tuesday, Sept. 15. These matches included six singles and three doubles contests.

The team only won one set total in their matches and that was Douglass Burvee against Shanley's Tyler Anderson where he won 6-0 in the first set and fell 6-6 (7-5) and 10-2 in the last two sets. 

This was a rough match for a team who is young and still gaining experience. This team only has two seniors and expects to return most of their team next season. They still have some of the best young talent in all of North Dakota. Two of the Coming brothers still have at least three more years of high school to complete. This team is going to be really talented in year's time, and they should not be discouraged despite the results. These players have so much room to grow. There are many teams that can say the same thing, but not many can say that with middle schoolers on the varsity team. This team is young, they have potential, and they will continue to play hard and stay persistent. 

Their next meet is at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 against Fargo South at Wahpeton High School.

