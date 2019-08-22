The first time Wahpeton’s football team ever sees another team is in their annual scrimmage. Milnor-North Sargent, North Dakota, is coming to town for the event, but this year will feature more than just the football team getting their first real live action at Chahinkapa Park.
The other fall sports teams, cross-country, golf, girls swimming, tennis and volleyball, will have their players and coaches in attendance. The first ever Fall Media Day begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 and will allow members of the press to meet with members of each team.
“All the coaches and teams will be down there. KBMW will be covering the event live so we’ll have some coaches and players going on the air live,” Wahpeton Athletic Director Mike McCall said. “It’s kind of a mingle, meet and greet with players walking around talking to people and watching the scrimmage.”
Wahpeton Huskies yard signs will be given out with fans allowed to bring home one per household until they run out. Concessions will also be offered.
“This one’s going to be a little more low-key. If all goes well I’ll make it a little bigger next year,” McCall said.
