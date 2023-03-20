Wahpeton track and field gets going at Concordia indoor meet

Noah Berge participates in the relay portion of Wahpeton's first track meet of the season at Concordia College. 

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Wahpeton track and field teams competed in a six-team indoor meet at Concordia College on Saturday, March 18. Participating teams included Wahpeton, Hillsboro-Central Valley, Fargo Shanley, Oak Grove Lutheran, Northern Cass and Fargo Davies. The Huskies placed third with a team score of 91.5. The Lady Huskies placed second with a team score of 92.

Hillsboro-Central Valley racked up 140 points to win the boys event. Shanley dominated the girls standings with 179 points.

Jaida Fobb made a statement in her return to the track, finishing at or near the top of multiple events. 


