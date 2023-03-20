Wahpeton track and field gets going at Concordia indoor meet

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Wahpeton track and field teams competed in a six-team indoor meet at Concordia College on Saturday, March 18. Participating teams included Wahpeton, Hillsboro-Central Valley, Fargo Shanley, Oak Grove Lutheran, Northern Cass and Fargo Davies. The Huskies placed third with a team score of 91.5. The Lady Huskies placed second with a team score of 92.
Hillsboro-Central Valley racked up 140 points to win the boys event. Shanley dominated the girls standings with 179 points.
“It was our first track meet today. We only took the kids who met the minimum practice requirements,” Wahpeton head coach Larry Lasch said. “We did well in the jumps. The boys went 2, 3, 4 in the long jump. We won both the boys and girls pole vault and girls high jump, which is really good since we have no place to practice those events with no indoor jumping pits in town.”
The three Huskies who placed in the top five for long jump were Treyton Mauch (19-1.00), Ethan Manock (19-00.00) and Beau Arenstein (18-07.00). Andrew Withuski began his senior season by winning the pole vault (11-09.00) and Reagan Wohlers did the same on the girls side (6-09.00). Jackson DeVries (9-03.00) finished right below Withuski.
Jaida Fobb made her much-anticipated return from an injury-hampered 2022 with a gold showing in the girls high jump (4-09.00) and a runner-up performance in the 400-meter dash (1:06.32).
Noah Berge showed a seamless transition from a memorable cross country season by placing third in the 1600 (5:14.55). Alison Hoerer represented the girls with a fourth-place showing in the 800 (2:33.58). Kennedy Polda placed fourth in the girls triple jump (27-04.50).
The running events were competitive for Wahpeton, with plenty of room for improvement once the team can get outside. The team scored bronze or better in five of the six relay races.
“Conditioning will improve with time, but the kids gave solid efforts in their races,” Lasch said.
Ethan Manock threw his way into third place in the boys shot put (42-06.00). Manock enters his senior year as a state contender in the discuss and shot put, while looking to defend his state championship in javelin.
Boys 55-Meter Dash
1st - Treyton Mauch - 6.77*
6th - Jackson DeVries - 6.99*
7th - Beau Arenstein - 7.00*
10th - Jacob Berndt - 7.17
19th - Hunter Boelke - 8.01
21st - Matt Comings - 8.35
Girls 55-Meter Dash
T10th - Alison Hoerer - 8.36
T10th - Ashlyn Wohlers - 8.36
17th - Ashlyn Kahler - 9.06*
18th - Anya Warne - 9.10
19th - Liv Litchfield - 9.20
21st - Addie Rugland - 9.56
23rd - London Nordick - 9.63
Boys 55-Meter Hurdles
4th - Andrew Withuski - 10.76*
Girls 55-Meter Hurdles
3rd - Kennedy Polda - 10.67*
4th - Madeline Graves - 11.77
5th - Jasmyn Benedict - 12.04
Boys 200-Meter Dash
3rd - Treyton Mauch - 24.69
8th - Jackson DeVries - 25.52
Girls 200-Meter Dash
5th - Jaida Fobb - 29.11
18th - Addie Rugland - 35.43
19th - Liv Litchfield - 35.60
Girls 400-Meter Run
2nd - Jaida Fobb - 1:06.32
Boys 800-Meter Run
9th - Logan Karlgaard - 2:48.17
Girls 800-Meter Run
4th - Alison Hoerer - 2:44.58*
Boys 1600-Meter Run
3rd - Noah Berge - 5:14.55
9th - Logan Karlgaard - 6:17.88
Girls 1600-Meter Run
11th - Sierra Valentine - 7:16.63
Girls High Jump
1st - Jaida Fobb - 4-09.00*
Girls Long Jump
4th - Jasmyn Benedict - 13-01.50*
Boys Long Jump
2nd - Treyton Mauch - 19-01.00
3rd - Ethan Manock - 19-00.00
4th - Beau Arenstein - 18-07.00
Boys Pole Vault
1st - Andrew Withuski - 11-09.00
2nd - Jackson DeVries - 9-03.00
Girls Pole Vault
1st - Reagan Wohlers - 6-09.00
Boys Shot Put
3rd - Ethan Manock - 42-06.00
13th - Matt Comings - 27-08.50
16th - Hunter Boelke - 25-09.50
Girls Shot Put
6th - Ashlyn Kahler - 28-01.75
10th - Alison Hoerer - 24-00.00
16th - Liv Litchfield - 18-02.25
17th - London Nordick - 14-03.00
Girls Triple Jump
4th - Kennedy Polda - 27-04.50
Girls 4x200 Relay
4th - A. Wohlers, A. Warne, A. Rugland, K. Polda - 2:11.82
Boys 4x200 Relay
2nd - J. DeVries, A. Withuski, N. Berge, B. Arenstein - 1:42.99
Boys 4x400 Relay
2nd - B. Arenstein, T. Mauch, N. Berge, A. Withuski - 4:02.41
Girls 4x400 Relay
2nd - A. Hoerer, J. Benedict, R. Wohlers, J. Fobb - 5:00.96
Girls 4x400 Relay
3rd - A. Wohlers, S. Valentine, C. Cooper, K. Oswalt - 5:34.46
Girls 4x800 Relay
2nd - J. Benedict, S. Valentine, C. Cooper, K. Oswalt - 12:51.20
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.