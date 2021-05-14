The Wahpeton High School track and field team had some first place finishes at their meet Thursday, May 13 at Valley City High School. 

Jacob DeVries was a first place winner in the boys javelin throw.  Quinn Bassingthwaite finished first in the pole vault.  Reagan Wohlers, Sydney Mahrer, Kilee Bladow and Kinsey Pedersen placed third in the  4x400 relay. Bladow, Pedersen, Mahrer and Sidnie Pulskamp finished second in the 4x200 relay. 

Ethan Manock placed third in the discus throw. Gus Lasch, Blake Schafer, Shea Truesdell and Jacob Bartels finished second in the 4x400 relay. Schafer, Truesdell, Nathan Worrel and Beau Arenstein finished second in the 4x100. 

The Wahpeton track team will be in Valley City High School again for their regular season finale meet before they participate in the Eastern Dakota Conference tournament Friday, May 21 in Grand Forks, North Dakota.  

