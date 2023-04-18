Wahpeton track teams finish 1st and 2nd at UND

Treyton Mauch continues to excite Wahpeton fans, proving to be an elite three-sport athlete in the Eastern Dakota Conference. Mauch's latest endeavor includes setting high marks in both the sprinting and jumping events at the Titan Indoor Invitational.
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Wahpeton track and field teams impressed Saturday, April 15, in the Titan Indoor Invitational at the University of North Dakota. The Huskies took first with a score of 146.5, narrowly topping Hillsboro-Central Valley (139.5). The Lady Huskies came in second with a score of 96.5, trailing only May-Port CG (141.5).
Wahpeton individual winners included Treyton Mauch (60-meter dash, long jump), Beau Arenstein (200 meter), Ethan Manock (shot put), Scout Woods (shot put) and Reagan Wohlers (pole vault).
Mauch soared to a distance of 21'2.5" in the long jump and bolted from the blocks in the 60 for a time of 7.21, both personal bests. Arenstein was lightning quick in the 200, setting a personal-record with a time of 24.04. Manock and Woods achieved new PRs in the shot put with respective distances of 46'3" and 39'9". Wohlers topped her high mark in the pole vault with a height of 7'6".
Wahpeton stayed strong in the relays. The 4x300 team of Arenstein, Jackson DeVries, Carter Hockert and Mauch won with a time of 2:37.12. The 4x600 squad of Daan Bergmans, Jonas Marklhos-Keikland, Hockert and Logan Karlgaard won with a time of 6:46.88. On the girls side, the 4x300 of Jaida Fobb, Olivia Hansen, Halle Miller and Lataya Lunneborg finished third with a time of 3:13.31.
Lunneborg (8.88) and Ashlyn Wohlers (8.93) placed fourth and fifth in the 60-meter dash. DeVries (7.46) grabbed third in the boys 60. All three runners set new PRs. Fobb took third in the 200 and second in the 300 with respective times of 28.21 and 44.58, setting new PRs in both.
Highlighting the hurdles was Emma Bontjes and JD Gomez. Bontjes finished fifth in a personal-best 11.39 seconds and Gomez also placed fifth with a PR of 10.64.
In the distance portion, Bergmans led the Wahpeton boys with a time of 5:04.92 in the 1500, good for third place. Hockert has been on fire to start his freshman season and stayed ablaze at UND, taking second in the 800 with a PR of 2:21.08. Marklhos Keikland was right behind Hockert with a PR of 2:22.01.
Andrew Withuski was third in the 300 with a time of 40.40 and runner-up in pole vault with a mark of 12'0". Withuski also slotted into fifth place in the triple jump with a PR of 35'4".
Manock finished fourth in the long jump with a distance of 18'7" and Miller rose to third with a jump of 14'8" in the girls division. Manock added a third place in the triple jump with a leap of 37'0.5". Bontjes was runner-up in the girls triple jump at 31'10" and Lunneborg finished fifth at 30'1.5".
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.