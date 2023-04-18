Wahpeton track teams finish 1st and 2nd at UND

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Wahpeton track and field teams impressed Saturday, April 15, in the Titan Indoor Invitational at the University of North Dakota. The Huskies took first with a score of 146.5, narrowly topping Hillsboro-Central Valley (139.5). The Lady Huskies came in second with a score of 96.5, trailing only May-Port CG (141.5).

Wahpeton individual winners included Treyton Mauch (60-meter dash, long jump), Beau Arenstein (200 meter), Ethan Manock (shot put), Scout Woods (shot put) and Reagan Wohlers (pole vault).

Treyton Mauch continues to excite Wahpeton fans, proving to be an elite three-sport athlete in the Eastern Dakota Conference. Mauch's latest endeavor includes setting high marks in both the sprinting and jumping events at the Titan Indoor Invitational.  
Daan Bergmans was part of the Huskies' winning 4x600 relay team.


