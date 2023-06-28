Wahpeton trap shooters traveling to Michigan

The Wahpeton Huskies clay target shooting team, better known as the trap shooting team, rostered 43 student athletes during its 2023 conference championship campaign.

3A CONFERENCE 1 STANDINGS

1.) WAHPETON HIGH SCHOOL

WEEK #1 - 4,109.00

WEEK #2 - 4,833.00

WEEK #3 - 4,501.00

WEEK #4 - 4,493.00

WEEK #5 - 4,081.50

FINAL TOTAL - 22,017.50

2.) RUGBY HIGH SCHOOL

WEEK #1 - 4,046.00

WEEK #2 - 3,785.50

WEEK #3 - 3,896.00

WEEK #4 - 3,968.50

WEEK #5 - 3,407.50

FINAL TOTAL - 19,103.50

3.) FARGO DAVIES HIGH SCHOOL

WEEK #1 - 3,482.50

WEEK #2 - 3,203.00

WEEK #3 - 3,523.00

WEEK #4 - 3,392.00

WEEK #5 - 3,204.00

FINAL TOTAL - 16,804.50

4.) MANDAN HIGH SCHOOL

WEEK #1 - 3,282.50

WEEK #2 - 3,019.50

WEEK #3 - 3,532.50

WEEK #4 - 3,184.00

WEEK #5 - 3,121.00

FINAL TOTAL - 16,140.00

2023 CLAY TARGET SHOOTING

5.) RICHLAND HIGH SCHOOL

WEEK #1 - 2,350.00

WEEK #2 - 2,547.50

WEEK #3 - 2,588.50

WEEK #4 - 2,120.50

WEEK #5 - 3,379.00

FINAL TOTAL - 12,985.50

6.) JAMESTOWN HIGH SCHOOL

WEEK #1 - 2,666.00

WEEK #2 - 2,451.50

WEEK #3 - 1,794.50

WEEK #4 - 2,338.00

WEEK #5 - 2,813.50

FINAL TOTAL - 12,063.50

7.) KINDRED HIGH SCHOOL

WEEK #1 - 2,219.00

WEEK #2 - 2,315.00

WEEK #3 - 2,319.50

WEEK #4 - 2,658.50

WEEK #5 - 2,148.50

FINAL TOTAL - 11,660.50

The Wahpeton Huskies trap shooting team is still firing into the month of July, as five athletes will travel to Mason, Michigan, to compete at the national tournament, held July 5-9. Nationals will host 240 teams and 1,800 individual shooters.

“We had roughly 17 kids qualify for nationals. We were able to put a team of five together to shoot the team event,” Huskies head coach Brian Gefre said. “All five of our kids are shooting a team event together, and also shooting the individual event.”

Introducing Wahpeton’s 2023 national participants from left to right: Ethan Gefre, Wyatt Griffin, Colten Schillinger, Shaelee Tayer and Wyatt Longhenry.
Shaelee Tayer finished third in the 3A Conference 1 standings for female shooters, earning herself a medal from the North Dakota State High School Clay Target League.