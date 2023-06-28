Wahpeton trap shooters traveling to Michigan

The Wahpeton Huskies trap shooting team is still firing into the month of July, as five athletes will travel to Mason, Michigan, to compete at the national tournament, held July 5-9. Nationals will host 240 teams and 1,800 individual shooters.
“We had roughly 17 kids qualify for nationals. We were able to put a team of five together to shoot the team event,” Huskies head coach Brian Gefre said. “All five of our kids are shooting a team event together, and also shooting the individual event.”
The shooters in attendance will be Wyatt Griffin, Wyatt Longhenry, Shaelee Tayer, Colten Schillinger and Ethan Gefre. The Michigan trip will test Wahpeton’s aim against elite competition from all regions of the country.
“Some of our kids have a $200 shotgun, ya know, that was given down to them by their grandfather. At nationals, we’re gonna see kids shooting $30,000 perazzi shotguns. Obviously, at a national level the competition is pretty good,” Gefre said.
It’s been a highly successful season by many measures, with Wahpeton winning the 3A Conference by a wide margin over Rugby, Fargo Davies, Mandan, Richland, Jamestown and Kindred. Shaelee Tayer finished third in shooting average amongst females in the conference, while Dalton Praska, Landon Nordick and Wyatt Longhenry recorded perfect scores (25/25) at the state tournament.
Wahpeton will enter nationals with no pressure. However, the Huskies hope to put rural north dakota on the map.
“I don’t want them to psych themselves out. I preach to them that they do belong (at nationals), they were invited, it wasn’t like they begged or paid their way in to get to this spot,” Gefre said. “At the same time, and we’ve seen this at the state tournament, there’s people who can shoot. The main thing for us is to go as a team, shoot as a team and bond as a team.”
Wahpeton is no stranger to tough competition. The team finished ninth at state, falling a few birds shy of placing.
“Honestly, I went into state with high expectations of winning it based on how well they did throughout the season,” Gefre said. “It’s not that they didn’t do good at state, because they shot pretty good, but those prairie boys, man, they really know how to shoot. They shot a 492/500, which means they only missed eight birds all day between five guys. When they weren’t shooting, they brought their lasso and they were roping people.”
Among the 43 Huskie shooters, 11 received team awards. Garret Fenske, Griffin, Thimjon, Jacob Fenske and Jacob Hoefs each made the all-state team.
The Huskies hosted a burger night fundraiser Tuesday, June 27, drawing a nice crowd at the Head of the Red Gun and Archery club in Breckenridge, raising roughly $5,000 for the trip. Modern Woodmen of America Chapter 2815 sponsored the fundraiser and matched proceeds up to $2,500.