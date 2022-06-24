Wahpeton trap shooting: North Dakota State Tournament (full results)

The Wahpeton Huskies trap shooting team. 

 Courtesy Erica Rezac Photography

Wahpeton Trap Shooting | N.D. State

June 17-20 | Horace, North Dakota

 

VARSITY

T4 - Garret Fenske - 48/49/97

T16 - Eric Koch - 46/49/95

T25- Riley Thimjon - 46/48/94

T45 - Wyatt Neiber - 42/48/95

T49 - Wyatt Griffin - 46/43/89

T58 - Gabriel Campbell - 44/43/87

T58 - Jacob Hoefs - 44/43/87

T58 - Colton Schillinger - 42/45/87

T58 - Zach Gunnarson - 48/38/86

T69 - Ethan Gefre - 46/40/86

T69 - Preston Spanel - 45/41/86

T97 - Dalton Praska - 42/40/82

T97 - Brayden Manson - 41/41/82

JUNIOR VARSITY

T6 - Rylan Solem - 45/43/88

12 - Hunter Boelke - 43/44/87

T30 - Wyatt Stav - 38/41/79

T46 - David Sanborn - 38/36/74

T57 - Landon Nordick - 33/38/71

T62 - Caleb Storo - 35/35/70

NOVICE

3 - Carson VanEps - 38/44/82

5 - Liberty Campbell - 40/32/72

T7 - Makenna Manock - 32/33/65

10 - Shaelee Tayer - 30/33/63

13 - Aubrey Odens - 30/26/56

16 - Brooklynn Siemieniewski - 22/27/49

T16 - Jayden Merrick - 36/33/69

T21 - Ashton Mikkelson - 31/33/64

T30 - Logan Hoggarth - 29/27/56

T33 - Rylee Hoggarth 27/26/53



