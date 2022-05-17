Wahpeton trap shooting results (week 2 of 5)
Daily News File Photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

North Dakota Class 3A Conference 1 (Week 2 of 5)

1.) Oak Grove Lutheran High School - 8,304.50

2.) Century High School - 7,070.00

3.) Wahpeton High School - 6,516.50

4.) Central High School - 6,255.00

5.) Fargo North High School - 5,868.00

6.) Davies High School - 5,388.00

Wahpeton Individual Leaders (1st, 2nd, Total)

1.) Garrett Fenske  - 25 | 23 | 48

2.) Jacob Hoefs - 22 | 23 |45

3.) Riley Thimjon - 22 | 23 |45

4.) Eric Koch - 22 | 22 | 44

5.) Brennen Ritter - 23 | 20 |43

6.) Owen Skovholt - 22 | 21 | 43

7.) Preston Spanel - 21 | 22 | 43

8.) Jacob Fenske - 20 | 22 | 42

9.) Zach Gunnerson - 20 | 22 | 42

10.) Brayden Manson - 22 | 20 | 42

 

Important Dates:

May 18: Competition Week 5

May 25: Fun Week

June 1: State Tournament Practice

June 8: State Tournament Practice

June 15: State Tournament Practice

June 20: State Tournament @ Horace ND

June 22: Awards Night

July 6-10: Nationals in Mason, Michigan

*All Shooting is done at Head of the Red Trap Club*

**5:30pm is start time**



Load comments