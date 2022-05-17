Wahpeton trap shooting results (week 2 of 5)

Secure & Encrypted
North Dakota Class 3A Conference 1 (Week 2 of 5)
1.) Oak Grove Lutheran High School - 8,304.50
2.) Century High School - 7,070.00
3.) Wahpeton High School - 6,516.50
4.) Central High School - 6,255.00
5.) Fargo North High School - 5,868.00
6.) Davies High School - 5,388.00
Wahpeton Individual Leaders (1st, 2nd, Total)
1.) Garrett Fenske - 25 | 23 | 48
2.) Jacob Hoefs - 22 | 23 |45
3.) Riley Thimjon - 22 | 23 |45
4.) Eric Koch - 22 | 22 | 44
5.) Brennen Ritter - 23 | 20 |43
6.) Owen Skovholt - 22 | 21 | 43
7.) Preston Spanel - 21 | 22 | 43
8.) Jacob Fenske - 20 | 22 | 42
9.) Zach Gunnerson - 20 | 22 | 42
10.) Brayden Manson - 22 | 20 | 42
Important Dates:
May 18: Competition Week 5
May 25: Fun Week
June 1: State Tournament Practice
June 8: State Tournament Practice
June 15: State Tournament Practice
June 20: State Tournament @ Horace ND
June 22: Awards Night
July 6-10: Nationals in Mason, Michigan
*All Shooting is done at Head of the Red Trap Club*
**5:30pm is start time**
