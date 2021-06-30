Wahpeton uses 7-run comeback to top Kindred

Wahpeton Post 20 dealt with an emotional rollercoaster against Kindred in their doubleheader Monday, June 28. They defeated Kindred 18-2 and came back from a 7-0 deficit to win 8-7 in nine innings.
Wahpeton started game one off with a bang, scoring five runs in the first, seven in the second, and six in the fifth inning. They totaled 18 hits in game one, with Caden Kappes leading the way with a 4-for-4 day at the plate. Six different players had two RBIs in the game. Hunter Wamre allowed two runs on three and two-thirds innings.
Game two was a much different start for Wahpeton than any of their games this season. They spotted Kindred seven runs in the second inning and had a 7-0 deficit. Wahpeton went into the final inning with a 7-4 deficit until Isaac Loosmore had an RBI double that drove in one run. Jackson Fliflet came up clutch with a home run in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game. Loosmore had a double in the ninth to give Wahpeton an 8-7 lead, which ended up being the final.
Wahpeton hosts the West Fargo Aces Thursday, July 1 for a doubleheader before they face Breckenridge Post 53 for their Independence Day Border Battle showdown.
