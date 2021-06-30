Wahpeton uses 7-run comeback to top Kindred

Gavin Schroeder leads off from second base in a game against Fargo Post 400 Thursday, June 24. 

 Daily News File Photo

Wahpeton Post 20 dealt with an emotional rollercoaster against Kindred in their doubleheader Monday, June 28. They defeated Kindred 18-2 and came back from a 7-0 deficit to win 8-7 in nine innings. 

Wahpeton started game one off with a bang, scoring five runs in the first, seven in the second, and six in the fifth inning. They totaled 18 hits in game one, with Caden Kappes leading the way with a 4-for-4 day at the plate. Six different players had two RBIs in the game. Hunter Wamre allowed two runs on three and two-thirds innings. 

Game two was a much different start for Wahpeton than any of their games this season. They spotted Kindred seven runs in the second inning and had a 7-0 deficit. Wahpeton went into the final inning with a 7-4 deficit until Isaac Loosmore had an RBI double that drove in one run. Jackson Fliflet came up clutch with a home run in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game. Loosmore had a double in the ninth to give Wahpeton an 8-7 lead, which ended up being the final.

Wahpeton hosts the West Fargo Aces Thursday, July 1 for a doubleheader before they face Breckenridge Post 53 for their Independence Day Border Battle showdown. 

Tags

Load comments