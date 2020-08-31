Wahpeton High School gets to see their first volleyball action since COVID-19 ended plenty of teams' seasons last school year. The sports world hasn't been the same since COVID-19 ended plenty of high school and college sports seasons midyear. This will be the first week that we will get to see sports back at Wahpeton High.
With Wahpeton tennis coming off of meets with Valley City and WF Sheyenne, along with football playing their first game of the season at Milbank (SD), volleyball looks to have a bounceback year after going 2-25 and losing their last 21 matches during the 2019 season. There's a good amount of upside for this team, as seven of their 10 players on this year's roster are returners. Going through some of the growing pains that this team went through last year, the team has been constantly developing and getting better with experience. Five of the 10 players on this year's team are juniors this year and could be set to make an even better run in 2021.
Their first opponent is a home match against Fargo South, who went 9-18 last season. This could be the best situation for the Huskies to start out with an opponent like Fargo South. Last year's match did not end in their favor for the Huskies as they ended up falling 3-0 in sets. This year could be a much different story, as many of the team's returners are more experienced with a lot of room to grow. With the amount of players coming back for this team, they are in a position to surprise some teams and make a potential run towards the regional tournament. This can be a great opportunity for Wahpeton to pull off the upset and start off their season on the right path towards success.
